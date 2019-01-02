5 WWE Superstars who wrestled multiple times on the same night

Seth Rollins defended the United States and WWE World Championships in separate matches on the same night.

The life of a WWE Superstar is far from easy. Not only do you need to make sure you get from arena to arena, but you have to keep your body and mind in peak condition, and that's all before you even step foot inside the squared circle.

Every match a Superstar has, is a risk, as a freak accident or mishap could cut a Superstar's career short by years, or even end it permanently. But there are some Superstars, who have fared the odds, and wrestled in more than one match during the very same show.

Whether it's two matches, three matches, or even more, these Superstars are part of an elite group who went the distance and showed how good they really were.

Here are five WWE Superstars who wrestled multiple times on the same night.

#5 Brock Lesnar (Royal Rumble 2003)

Lesnar lifts up Kane, on route to his second victory of the night.

His very sporadic matches nowadays may be an on-going joke with the fans, but there was a time when Brock Lesnar showed off his in-ring ability on a weekly basis.

Never was this proven more so, than when the Beast competed at the 2003 Royal Rumble, opening the show against the Big Show, flattening the 7-footer to qualify for the Rumble match later that night.

Entering at #29, the wounder Lesnar wasted no time in proving himself, eliminating Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Charlie Haas and The Undertaker, to win the iconic match.

Winning in his first appearance was a huge moment for Brock, but was arguably eclipsed months later, when Lesnar main-evented WrestleMania 19 against Kurt Angle, defeating the Olympian to win his second WWE Championship, just one year into his WWE career.

