5 WWE Superstars who wrestled twice in one night

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 897 // 08 Oct 2018, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These 5 superstars competed twice in the same night

Competing in one match in a WWE event is hard enough. Competing in two matches, especially on the same night is near impossible. Multiple Superstars have done it in the past even though the odds were against them. Whether they were forced into it or they tried to cash-in on an opportunity, these Superstars had the guts to step inside the squared circle twice to prove their worth.

Also read: 5 Forgotten erstwhile WWE Superstars

Many WWE fans have dreamed of one day stepping inside a WWE ring, facing their dream opponent and winning the WWE Championship. Wrestling two matches in one night, however, might not be part of that plan. So let's leave it to the professionals to do what they do best - entertain us. As a WWE superstar, being on the road for 300 days a year isn't easy.

Neither is stepping out of a plane and wrestling two matches the next night, whether it's on Raw, Smackdown Live or a special event. So without further adieu, here are five WWE Superstars who stepped between the ropes twice in the same night at a WWE PPV when the spotlight was brightest.

#5 Daniel Bryan - WrestleMania XXX

Daniel Bryan competed in two matches at WrestleMania 30

Things were not easy for Daniel Bryan in 2014. From having a year-long feud with The Authority and being denied another shot for the coveted WWE Championship, Bryan had to catch and claw his way to being a contender for the WWE title at WrestleMania 30.

The only person on his way was Triple H. Bryan took on The Game in the opening match at WrestleMania 30 where the winner of that match was guaranteed a spot in the WWE Championship main event.

Bryan shocked the world by defeating The Cerebral Assassin and went on to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by defeating Batista and Randy Orton.

It was, all in all, a pretty big deal because Bryan stated that he was originally supposed to face Sheamus at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' but thanks to the WWE Universe he achieved what he rightfully deserved.

1 / 5 NEXT