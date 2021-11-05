5 WWE Superstars whose careers ended through injuries

Despite the scripted nature of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars are constantly in harm's way. They put their bodies on the line every time they set foot inside the ring. An improperly executed maneuver could lead to severe injury or even death.

Even if it isn't a significant injury, there's a lot of wear and tear on performers' bodies, potentially affecting their life post-retirement. Due to the grueling nature of the industry, professional wrestlers are often forced to retire untimely.

Here are five WWE Superstars whose careers ended through injury:

#5 Two-time WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd

During his WWE career, Tyson Kidd established himself as one of the best in-ring workers in the company. He initially made waves as a member of The Hart Dynasty alongside Natalya and David Hart Smith. The promising stable even featured in Bret Hart's match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26.

Once the Hart Dynasty ran its course, Kidd spent the next few years in the mid-cards. Despite being a talented wrestler with a great mind for the business, he just didn't receive his break.

The tide finally turned in 2014 when Kidd joined forces with Cesaro. They hit it off instantly, becoming one of the most entertaining acts on WWE television. While their matches were terrific, the two stars' personalities helped them connect with the audience.

Unfortunately, just as his career took off, Kidd suffered a devastating spinal injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe on June 1, 2015.

The injury eventually forced the former WWE Tag Team Champion to hang up his boots. He went on to join WWE as a full-time producer.

