5 WWE Superstars whose careers were saved by other wrestlers

These WWE Superstars have their colleagues to thank for saving their careers.

Some of these WWE careers could have turned out very differently.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar and Cesaro have been credited with saving careers

Although Vince McMahon makes the final call on WWE storyline developments, the company’s Superstars also have a major say in how far they will go in the sports entertainment industry.

Becky Lynch, for example, regularly appeared on WWE television following her call-up to the main roster in 2015, but it was not until 2018 that she sky-rocketed to the top of the WWE card.

At the time, “The Man” had the support of the WWE Universe and she gradually won over WWE’s higher-ups in the process, but not every Superstar is able to persuade Vince McMahon & Co. that they are worth investing their time in.

In fact, there have been plenty of big names over the years that came close to being fired until somebody else – sometimes intentionally, sometimes unintentionally – kept them in employment.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars whose careers were saved by other wrestlers.

#5 Cesaro saved Tyler Breeze’s WWE job

Listeners of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast will know that Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods often give fascinating insight into WWE storylines and real-life situations that they have found themselves in during their careers.

Advertisement

On one particular episode, Big E revealed that Tyler Breeze would almost certainly have lost his WWE job in 2011 had it not been for an impressive match that he had in the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental system with Cesaro.

Breeze, who had been on the FCW roster for nine months at that time, was unable to convince the company's decision-makers of his ability until his five-minute match against “The Swiss Cyborg”.

“He didn’t have anyone who was in his corner. No one really liked him or thought much of him but I believe, if I recall correctly, he was very close to being fired and people were so impressed with the way he took that bump [from a Cesaro uppercut] that you [Cesaro] saved his job, legitimately saved his job with that bump, and he’s still here today.”

Breeze remained with WWE and ended up becoming one of the most popular Superstars in NXT history, while he also had a four-year run on the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT