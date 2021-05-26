5 WWE Superstars whose careers took off after transforming their look

Just like the entertainment industry, WWE also requires its performers to work on their looks as well as their talent to get ahead. WWE Superstars have to work hard to ensure that they don't only have the in-ring talent to succeed but also look the to make it to the top of the company.

Most WWE Superstars are used to switching between heel and babyface characters. Top Superstars such as Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been able to switch between characters without bringing about much change to their physical appearance.

However, some superstars have made positive changes to their looks that have helped take their careers to great heights.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kane, The Undertaker and Mick Foley are just some of the WWE legends who brought about drastic changes to their looks to become successful.

In this article, let’s take a look at five current WWE Superstars whose careers took off after transforming their look.

#5 A change in look earned Jinder Mahal the WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal turned his fortunes around in WWE

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE in August 2016 for a second stint with the company. Less than a year later, Mahal defeated Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship. He held the title for nearly half a year before losing it to AJ Styles.

Mahal’s first stint at the company saw him remain on the mid-card more often than not while serving as an enhancement talent. What allowed him to get a major push upon his return was a drastic transformation that made him look like a true wrestling star.

Mahal changed his look for the better before heading back to the company in 2016. He looked much more muscular compared to his earlier run, and WWE gave him a major push after seeing his dedication.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Pratyay Ghosh in 2017, The Modern Day Maharaja revealed how it felt returning to WWE after a hiatus:

“It feels great to be back, especially after the position I was at. I was just floating near the midcard and the bottom of the card so it was good that I got to go away to find myself as a performer and improve upon myself, improve my body, improve my promo skills and in-ring skills.”

Mahal also spoke about his improved physique and how the transformation made him feel better:

“The secret is consistency. I literally haven’t had a cheat meal in 3-4 months. I haven’t eaten anything I shouldn’t have. Even now, on the tour, I have my cooling bag with me and I carry 5 meals with me so that I eat every 2 hours. I eat 30/40 grammes of carbohydrates, 30/40 grammes of proteins with every meal. Then there’s cardio 6 days a week and weight training 6 days a week. I also became straight-edge. I also do a lot of Olympic compound movements. Then there are lots of basic squats, lots of push-ups and other exercises. Overall, from diet to exercise, I’m seeing good results. I’m going to keep getting in better shape because not only do I look better but I feel better. I feel better inside the ring in terms of stamina and endurance, which is important if I want to become WWE Champion and have long matches every night.”

Mahal is still part of the WWE and has recently returned to RAW after some time off-screen. It looks like he’s ready to get involved in another top rivalry that could see him reach the WWE title picture once again.

