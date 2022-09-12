5 WWE Superstars whose current contract status is unknown 

WWE Superstars are contracted athletes who have to adhere to whatever deal they have signed and are expected to follow any rules laid out in their contract until their expiry date.

While many wrestlers are re-signed months in advance to prevent any crossover or any chance for them to be poached by other companies, there are several who have let their contracts expire in the past and have been able to leave freely.

Several others whose contract status is unknown, meaning there are rumors and a few differing opinions, but the following list of five superstars currently have unknown contract statuses.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix was contracted to WWE for several years as a commentator on NXT, a role that she opted to leave in the fall of 2021. Since then, Phoenix hasn't been seen as a contracted member of the roster but has been able to appear on WWE TV alongside her husband several times and even wrestled at The Royal Rumble 2022.

The Glamazon appears to be waiting for Rhea Ripley to be cleared to make her in-ring return before she can step into the storyline with The Judgment Day, which would lead to her wrestling once again and could even make her first trip over to Saudi Arabia.

Phoenix and Edge have two children together, so they try to juggle their time on the road, which is why the former Women's Champion can't return full-time.

#4. Naomi

Since Naomi walked out of WWE back in May, there have been several rumors regarding her current contractual status with the company. Many sites have noted that her contract has expired or is at least due to, with no update on whether or not the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been able to sign a new deal.

Naomi and Sasha Banks have been appearing at a number of events outside of WWE in recent weeks and have taken anything relating to the company off their social media pages.

Despite this, there are rumors that the two women could make their return now that Triple H is in charge, but nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE or the two women themselves.

#3. Maryse

Maryse appears to have a strange deal with WWE since she can come and go from the company whenever needed. Maryse isn't an active member of the current roster, but when she is part of a storyline, she appears at shows and wrestles on premium live events.

The former Divas Champion appears on Miz & Mrs alongside her husband and works as his manager on-screen, but clearly doesn't have a manager's contract since she isn't always by his side.

Beth Phoenix appears to have a similar deal since she is able to come and go when needed, but it's not known if the women are contracted or if they have a handshake deal with the company.

#2. Goldberg

There was a belief that Goldberg's current WWE deal expired following his match against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. This was something that many fans believed until the man himself revealed to The New York Post earlier this year that he was still contracted to the company and waiting for a call about a return.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” The WCW legend said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.” via Sportskeeda.

It is now rumored that Goldberg could be making his return in Saudi Arabia next month since this was the last place that the WCW legend wrestled a match.

#1. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks was one of the most popular female wrestlers in the company at one point, but following her walkout back in May, it's unclear if she will be stepping into a WWE ring again.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the company and relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championship at the same time. They have since been suspended, and the two women have actively pursued other opportunities outside of the company in recent weeks.

Rumors have stated that Banks' contract could have expired as noted above, whilst others believe that the Boss and Naomi have negotiated a return and could be back on TV soon.

Do you think any of the above stars will return to WWE in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...

