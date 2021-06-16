5 WWE Superstars who will benefit from losing at Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell 2021 is days away, and it's four months earlier than usual. The event is usually an October pay-per-view, but WWE decided to change the schedule by moving it up and keeping Money in the Bank in the July slot.

Hell in a Cell will also be the final WWE pay-per-view without fans in attendance, as the doors will re-open on SmackDown just two days before Money in the Bank 2021.

As it currently stands, the show will have a short card with only a few matches, and it should be an easy watch. This list focuses on five superstars who could benefit by losing at the pay-per-view.

#5. Drew McIntyre - One title shot too many at Hell in a Cell?

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has consistently been in the WWE Championship picture since he won the Royal Rumble in January 2020. That's almost 17 months straight, and it's not hard to see why some fans have tired of this run.

Drew McIntyre lost to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 in what many considered to be a surprising outcome. Many fans thought that McIntyre would finally get his moment in front of the fans, but he walked away empty-handed.

At Hell in a Cell 2021, Drew McIntyre will have one final shot at the WWE Championship, and if he loses, he can't compete for the title as long as Bobby Lashley holds the gold.

In between WrestleMania and Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre once again challenged for the WWE Championship, but this bout was a Triple Threat contest that also involved the now-released Braun Strowman.

Shortly after that, Kofi Kingston entered WWE title contention off the back of an upset victory on RAW over Bobby Lashley. But he lost a number one contender's match to Drew McIntyre, so he quickly exited the title scene.

Some argued that Kofi Kingston would have made for a better opponent at Hell in a Cell because he's a former WWE champion and a fresher name. With crowds returning to WWE in a month, it'd be better to keep Drew McIntyre in a non-title feud so the fans don't turn on him as a babyface.

With that said, removing McIntyre from title contention would only be a temporary setback. Distancing The Scottish Warrior from the WWE title picture would allow him to regain momentum so he's ready to re-enter the mix next year.

In the long run, Drew McIntyre losing at Hell in a Cell would benefit him, especially because he was the best WWE superstar of 2020.

