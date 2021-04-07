5 WWE Superstars who will have their first WrestleMania match this year

WrestleMania is usually the stage for several huge matches, and WrestleMania 37 is going to be no different. In addition to high-stakes showdowns, there is usually a brief interlude for the newest class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Another big talking point each year is which newer stars are making their first appearances at The Show of Shows.

The likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens have traditionally had matches each year at WrestleMania. Before 2021, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and John Cena were also fixtures at The Show of Shows. WrestleMania 37 will not feature Lynch, Lesnar, or Cena (at least they are not scheduled to at the time of writing).

Each year, however, some newer WWE Superstars get the opportunity to participate in their first event. Last year, Otis and The Street Profits had the honor. Almost every WWE Superstar has talked about having a "WrestleMania moment".

If they aren't consistently in the title picture, then something like what Kevin Owens did last year would qualify. In his match with Seth Rollins, Owens jumped off the WrestleMania 36 sign and on to Rollins on the announce table.

Whether a star is in a title match or not, there are other factors that can provide lasting memories for both the performers and the fans. The Boneyard Match might have been The Undertaker's last match in WWE. The Firefly Funhouse match was a unique attempt at a new concept of a match. Both were successful at WrestleMania 36.

While big stars are often the selling points of major PPVs like WrestleMania 37, some fans look forward to seeing newer stars get their big spots. Here are five WWE performers who will have their first big WrestleMania showcase this year at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Omos makes his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37

Omos and AJ Styles

Advertisement

WWE has waited until WrestleMania 37 for the debut of Omos. Omos has been by the side of AJ Styles since RAW Underground folded. It has allowed him to learn at the feet of one of the most well-rounded WWE Superstars.

There were reports a few months ago stating that some of the bigger men in WWE were sent back to the Performance Center for additional training. Omos was one of the names mentioned in the report.

Superstars of his size often have limitations with their movement. The likes of the Great Khali and Big Show, however, were trained well enough to be viable in the ring. Since Omos is by the side of AJ Styles, hopefully, some of his talent will rub off on the big man during their match at WrestleMania.

Instead of having a debut match on RAW or SmackDown, Omos will do so on the biggest stage possible at WrestleMania 37. It puts more pressure on the performance as a make-or-break type of match.

Advertisement

If he and Styles are to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day, he needs to look passable in the ring. If he is not, then it would not warrant a Championship swap at WrestleMania 37.

Whatever happens, there will be a lot of pressure on Omos to deliver at WrestleMania 37. Look for Styles to carry most of the action for his team against The New Day.

1 / 5 NEXT