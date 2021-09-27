5 WWE Superstars who will get pushed after Extreme Rules 2021

Extreme Rules 2021 is now in the history books. It was a great pay-per-view, one that exceeded the relatively low expectations set for it. Every match on the card was great, and as we enter the WWE Draft week, major shake-ups are incoming.

It will be interesting to see which superstar goes where, and who gets pushed post - Extreme Rules. While a few of the superstars on this list are currently on the receiving end of a big push, some newer and older stars could be added to that as well:

#5. Damian Priest - The momentum continues after Extreme Rules 2021

Few WWE Superstars in 2021 have had the same momentum as Damian Priest. The United States Champion began his year at the Men's Royal Rumble before entering an alliance with Puerto Rican star singer Bad Bunny.

The association with Bunny helped him a lot more than people first realize. Not only was Bad Bunny extremely popular, but associating with Damian Priest benefited the latter in the second half of his WWE run in 2021.

Extreme Rules 2021 wasn't the first title defense for Priest, but it was perhaps his most important one so far. In the past month, he has pinned three certified veterans in Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

While the decision to add Hardy seemed questionable at first, it was the right one in hindsight. Triple Threat matches usually have a higher chance of delivering than singles matches, and this was proof of that.

It shouldn't be surprising as to how much the crowd got behind The Charismatic Enigma at Extreme Rules. They even started booing Damian Priest during his exchange with Jeff Hardy.

That didn't seem to matter too much, however, as he was still cheered when he picked up the win to retain the US Title at the pay-per-view. The post-match show of respect towards Hardy certainly helped Priest's popularity.

Whether he stays on RAW or goes to SmackDown, The Archer of Infamy will continue to get pushed.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das