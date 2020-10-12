5 WWE Superstars who could win the Battle Royal to face RAW Women's Champion Asuka

WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal for tonight's episode of RAW, where the women from both brands will face off to earn a shot at Asuka's Women's Championship.

During both of her reigns in 2020, Asuka has fended off many competitors, including Mickie James and Zelina Vega to retain the RAW Women's Championship. The announcement of a Battle Royal has come as somewhat of a surprise during the current WWE Draft.

Asuka has been of the shining stars of WWE's Pandemic Era programming. She is a strong fighting champion, although she has not had a lengthy feud over the title since she won it back from Sasha Banks.

Here are five women who could win the Battle Royal on RAW to determine Asuka's next challenger.

#5 Nikki Cross could win the Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Nikki Cross has been absent from WWE since just before Clash of Champions, where she was supposed to be facing Bayley. Cross could make her return to WWE television very soon, and what better way to do so than winning a shot at the RAW Women's Championship?

Like Asuka, Nikki Cross is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. The Kabuki Warriors dropped the titles to the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Asuka's tag team partner Kairi Sane has moved to Japan, and Nikki Cross has seemingly lost her tag team partner Alexa Bliss to The Fiend.

Nikki Cross is yet to win a singles championship in WWE, and she is more than ready to do so. She is a strong in-ring talent and has won fans over with her unique and loveable, albeit crazy persona since her main roster move.

A potential rivalry between Asuka and Nikki Cross is a very exciting prospect.