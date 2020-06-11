5 WWE Superstars who could win their first main roster Championship by the end of 2020

Who do you think will win their first Championship on RAW and SmackDown this year?

These five stars could be on the verge of something special in WWE.

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Some Superstars could realize their potential in WWE by the end of this year

When a Superstar moves from NXT to the WWE main roster, it is somewhat of a character reset for them. Even the most successful names in NXT could struggle on RAW and SmackDown, while a few unlikely stars are born despite not having the best stint on the black-and-gold brand.

It remains to be seen what happens to Matt Riddle and the other rumored NXT call-ups upon their arrival to the main roster. WWE has done a better job at handling new additions to the main roster recently, but there are a few from past years who are yet to fulfill their potential.

This year has already seen multiple Superstars win their first Championship on the main roster. Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn and the Street Profits are among them, with another few likely to follow suit before 2020 comes to a close.

They have either been gaining some serious momentum, or could be on the verge of something special. Here are five Superstars who could win their first WWE main roster Championship by the end of the year.

#5 Shayna Baszler

Unlikely, but possible

With Charlotte Flair returning as a permanent part of Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler may have moved down the pecking order. However, her heel work in WWE so far has been pretty great. Baszler dominated her way through the Elimination Chamber and looked fairly certain to win the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

However, she lost and lost some of her momentum. The 'Queen of Spades' is still a major threat on the red brand, especially considering her scathing remarks about The Man's pregnancy around a month ago. If Asuka does not drop her RAW Women's Title to either Charlotte or Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler could be the one to do so.

A feud between the two of them writes itself, with both Asuka and Baszler having dominant NXT Women's Title reigns. The former UFC fighter could still end 2020 as a Champion in WWE, although other directions may be more plausible at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT