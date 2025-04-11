5 WWE Superstars who could win their first major championship at WrestleMania

WWE's biggest show of the year is WrestleMania. The show first premiered 40 years ago in 1985. That event was headlined by Hulk Hogan, as many future editions later were.

In the years since then, WrestleMania has become The Showcase of the Immortals. Superstars routinely fight to earn a "WrestleMania moment," which is often winning a major title at the biggest event of the year.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, a handful of performers could potentially have their WrestleMania moment. They could win their first major title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This article will take a look at five stars who might do it. This includes two names who are already confirmed for major title matches and three stars who could earn their way to WrestleMania this Friday.

#5. Penta could win the WWE Intercontinental Title

Penta is a world-traveled competitor who has finally made his way to WWE. Before joining the promotion, he found success in TNA Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground, and All Elite Wrestling. He was recently pinned for the first time in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The phenomenal star has a huge match set for WWE WrestleMania 41. He will be in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the coveted Intercontinental Championship. The bout will include Bron Breakker, the champion, and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

If Penta can stand tall in the bout, he would win the Intercontinental Title. This would be his first belt in World Wrestling Entertainment. Given how over he is already, there is a very real chance that this title change could take place.

#4. B-Fab & #3. Michin could win tag team gold together

B-Fab has had a tough run in WWE. She found some early success with Hit Row but was released by the promotion. She returned later but struggled to get any consistent television time until the past six months or so.

Michin had a similar path in being released and returning, but she has been a more consistent television performer. Still, she is yet to win a title in WWE despite coming close on more than one occasion.

The duo are set to enter a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match on Friday Night SmackDown. Whichever team wins that bout will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. In theory, this could be their chance to finally capture gold.

#2. Jacob Fatu could become the United States Champion

Jacob Fatu is arguably the most dangerous and impressive member of The Bloodline. He is an absolute beast in the ring. The Samoan Werewolf was a massive success in MLW and various indies, and he's now looking to be even bigger in WWE.

He has a chance to take a massive step forward in his career at WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf will go one-on-one with LA Knight for the WWE United States Title. The two have had issues for a while now and will come to a head at WrestleMania.

While Fatu technically won tag team gold, he gave the belt up immediately. This would be his first singles title in the company and, more importantly, the first title he will actually be able to hold for an extended period of time.

#1. Maxxine Dupri could grab her first title

Maxxine Dupri is a WWE Monday Night RAW star. While she was called up as part of the Maximum Male Models, Maxxine eventually shifted directions and joined The Alpha Academy, where she remains to this very day.

The young and energetic upstart is still very green as a wrestler, but she always makes strides and works hard to improve. For example, Maxxine is pushing to team up with Natalya on WWE television and will get her chance in the SmackDown Tag Team Gauntlet Match.

If Maxxine and Natalya advance and proceed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, this would be Maxxine's first title win. To do it at WrestleMania would be absolutely massive. If Natalya leads Dupri correctly, it could happen.

