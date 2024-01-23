5 WWE Superstars who could win their second Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2024

Wrestling fever is running high as WWE fans gear up for the annual Royal Rumble PLE, featuring two of the namesake 30-person over-the-top-rope Rumble matches.

While Rumble matches always evoke considerable enthusiasm among the fans, this year's edition will be extra special because it features the in-ring return of CM Punk after his decade of absence from WWE.

Although Punk is the instant favorite to win the 30-man melee, a few other red-hot superstars have an equally good chance of booking their ticket to WrestleMania 40. Ironically, unlike The Straight Edge Superstar, some of these names have already won the Royal Rumble before.

Let us look at 5 WWE Superstars who could win their second Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday.

#5. Cody Rhodes could win back-to-back Men's Royal Rumble Matches

Apart from CM Punk, a smart man would have his money on Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is determined to finish the story, possibly going to every length to realize his dream.

Rhodes also has an edge over Punk when it comes to experience in winning the Rumble. Last year, the 38-year-old WWE Superstar participated as the last entrant and eventually eliminated Gunther to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in a losing effort.

WrestleMania plans seem to be a bit unclear, but Reigns vs. Rhodes II is rather likely, especially if The Rock is not available.

Moreover, The American Nightmare was recently announced as one of the cover stars for WWE 2K24, indicating Triple H's faith in him and the possibility of a monumental push to the top of the mountain.

Either way, Rhodes could become the first person since Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997,1998) to win two consecutive Men's Royal Rumble Matches, a record that has stood for 26 years.

#4. Drew McIntyre

In recent months, Drew McIntyre has become a menace to the entire WWE locker room. With a more aggressive and vicious side, The Scottish Warrior has become a dominant force and an instant threat to every person who crosses him.

Amid all the hype surrounding CM Punk's return and Cody Rhodes' unfinished story, many fans have lost track of McIntyre's narrative. The 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner realized his dream in the unfortunate pandemic era by defeating Brock Lesnar in less than 5 minutes.

The Scottish Warrior led WWE in the ThunderDome Era, but his time atop passed when the fan base returned in 2021. Since then, McIntyre has lost much steam and has not achieved the same level of momentum again. He is adamant to turn that around this year with a massive Royal Rumble victory.

Fortunately, McIntyre has gained some heat recently, and even if he does not win, it would take considerable effort to eliminate the former WWE Champion.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

It is tempting to forget that Shinsuke Nakamura won the Men's Royal Rumble Match six years ago. The Rumble victory was the pinnacle of The King of Strong Style's career as the Japanese sensation soon entered a downward spiral.

Fortunately, Nakamura has turned his luck around in the last several months following another character change. The former Intercontinental Champion has featured in high-profile feuds, which included a World Heavyweight Championship feud with Seth Rollins, followed by a program with Cody Rhodes.

This could be termed a minor late-career resurgence for the former Rumble winner. Shinsuke Nakamura may not be seen as one of the hot favorites to win the 30-man melee, but history tells us that he does have the tools to do the same.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Unlike the entries mentioned thus far, Rey Mysterio is not officially confirmed for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The WWE Hall of Famer has been out for a couple of months due to a knee injury that required surgery.

However, multiple outlets suggest that Mysterio is nearing a return to the squared circle. In that case, he could be a surprise entrant in the 30-man Rumble match this Saturday.

The Master of the 619 previously redefined history in 2006 by going the distance to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match from the second spot. Although he is 49 years of age and at the tail-end of his career, Mysterio still has the stamina, endurance, and grit to replicate the same magic from 18 years ago.

Rey Mysterio also has unfinished business with Santos Escobar, who took him out a few months ago.

#1. Sheamus

From one injured superstar to another, Sheamus has also been out of in-ring action due to a shoulder injury since August 2023. He wrestled Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in the WWE Hall of Famer's final encounter in the Stamford-based promotion.

Royal Rumble 2024 falls within the timeline of Sheamus' recovery. Thus, we could see The Celtic Warrior back in the ring sooner rather than later. Like Rey Mysterio, the veteran is also a former Royal Rumble winner.

In 2012, The Irishman booked a date with Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, by outlasting 29 other men in the 30-person melee. Sheamus is also as talented and physically adept as Mysterio or any of the other competitors in the Rumble.

A 2024 Men's Royal Rumble victory would be a cherry on the cake of a wonderful wrestling career for The Celtic Warrior.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

