5 WWE Superstars that could win a title before the end of 2021

From the return of fans at WrestleMania 37 to the farewell to the Thunderdome this summer, 2021 has been an intriguing year for WWE so far.

Many superstars are champing at the bit, hoping to earn an opportunity to fight for a championship. With approximately five months left of 2021, there's still plenty of time for some of them to grapple their way into the title picture.

We've seen the emergence of Bianca Belair this year, who has solidified herself as one of the main talents by becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion. We've seen The All Mighty Bobby Lashley finally win his first-ever WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Who else will emerge this year and hold championship gold? Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could win a title before the end of 2021.

#5 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch

Lynch has been absent from WWE due to her maternity leave but is expected to return any time soon.

She is, of course, a former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. So it would be no surprise if Becky Lynch sets her sights on reclaiming gold upon returning. After all, she didn't technically lose the RAW Women's Championship to a superstar. Instead, Lynch relinquished it in 2020 due to her pregnancy, handing the title to Asuka as a result.

With the impending return due at any time, we could once again see the rise of Becky Lynch as a women's champion before the end of the year.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura is now King Nakamura in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura

King Nakamura has re-emerged on Smackdown as a strong contender who could potentially win some singles championships before the end of the year. After defeating Baron Corbin to become the 'King,' the sky is now the limit for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Nakamura last held championship gold almost a year ago, when he was one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Cesaro. It has been much longer than that since he held a singles title.

Could the SmackDown star challenge Roman Reigns somewhere down the line this year for the Universal Championship, or could he topple Apollo Crews' reign as United States Champion?

Either way, King Nakamura is currently an entertaining part of SmackDown. He is set to take part in the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

#3 R-Truth

R-Truth

There seems to be something quite unsettling about the fact that R-Truth hasn't been the WWE 24/7 Champion for a few weeks now. Of course, Truth is the greatest 24/7 titleholder of all time with his 50+ reigns as champion, and at the end of the day, the green and gold belt is his 'baby.'

There is no doubt that R-Truth will find a way to sneak his way back into the 24/7 title picture when we least expect it. We are certain he will likely take his chance at some point this year.

