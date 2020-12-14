5 WWE Superstars who could win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

As 2020 is coming to an end, we are heading closer to yet another edition of the most exciting WWE pay-per-view of the year, WWE Royal Rumble 2021. For a few years now, both divisions have used Royal Rumble Matches to determine the next top challenger for their respective world championships.

It was in 2018 when the company introduced a separate Royal Rumble match for the women's roster, giving fans not one but two over-the-top-rope matches at the event. Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair added yet another feat to her impreslist of accomplishments by winning the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Before her, it was Becky Lynch in 2019 and Asuka in 2018 who won the match.

Out of all three of them, only Asuka was unsuccessful in winning the championship at WrestleMania following her Royal Rumble victory.

WWE's current women's roster is filled with many talented Superstars. While we are over a month away from WWE Royal Rumble 2021, fans have already started speculating and discussing who could win the match this year. From fan-favorites like Bianca Belair to NXT powerhouses like Rhea Ripley, there are several popular picks to win the match.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could win the women's Royal Rumble match next year. Be sure to comment down and let us know who are you rooting for.

#5 Bianca Belair might get her breakout moment at Royal Rumble 2021

One of the most impressive young talents from NXT to have joined the main roster this year is Bianca Belair. "The EST of WWE" caught the attention of fans at Royal Rumble 2020. She entered the match and eliminated a record eight Superstars. While she wasn't able to win the match, her dominance was surely a star-making performance.

Now part of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster, Belair looks to be set for a big push on the main roster. This ascension could reach a new gear next year with a victory in the women's Royal Rumble match.

Sasha Banks:



The Standard

The Blueprint

The Marquee

The Legit Boss



vs



Bianca Belair



The RoughEST

The ToughEST

The QuickEST

The BaddEST#WRESTLEMANIA37



MAKE. IT. HAPPEN. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GGPAFcFr4X — Tom (@selfsuccess01) December 6, 2020

A former NXT Superstar, Belair excels in charisma and in-ring skills. She's a perfect candidate to become the SmackDown or RAW Women's Champion in the near future. Would you like to see Bianca Belair win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match?