5 WWE Superstars we wish had signed for the company earlier

A host of top WWE superstars denied signing with the company during their early days.

Here is a list of Superstars who should've signed for WWE earlier.

Vince McMahon with AJ Styles

Over the past decade or so, WWE has signed some of the biggest talents from the world professional wrestling and while the company continues to cultivate its talent through its developmental system, Vince McMahon and co. have been open to signing wrestlers from various promotions around the world.

WWE has picked up a host of talented men and women from notable promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and even the Independent Circuit, over the years.

Without a doubt, the company has found success in signing the likes of Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, who have turned out to be huge assets for WWE.

However, occasionally, WWE has mistimed the signing of a particular wrestler whom fans would've loved to see compete for the promotion a few years prior. Over the years, WWE has signed a host of experienced campaigners, who at times have mostly been past their prime or ended up retiring within a few months after signing with the WWE.

In this article, I've listed 5 Superstars whom WWE should've signed earlier. Wrestlers who definitely would've competed for a longer span in the company, given they had signed for WWE a few years ago.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey

It was a long time coming but at the 2018 Royal Rumble event, Ronda Rousey finally made her WWE debut, as she closed out the show with the first WWE pay-per-view of the year with Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Upon her arrival, Rousey quickly adapted to the WWE style and became a fan-favorite. Within her first year in WWE, the UFC Hall of Famer also won her first title, capturing the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Rousey enjoyed a formidable run with the title but at WrestleMania 35, she dropped the title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat main event.

Since her loss to 'The Man' in 2019, Rousey hasn't competed in a WWE ring and having illustrated such a celebrated career as such, there could be a possibility that Rousey quietly might've retired from professional wrestling.

Rousey competed in her final UFC fight in December of 2016, however, she has been associated with the WWE before that. In 2015, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion was also involved in an angle consisting of The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31. And that certainly makes us wonder that things could've been a lot different if Rousey had signed with WWE a couple of years ago. We've seen Brock Lesnar compete for UFC while he was under contract with WWE and maybe Rousey could've pulled off the same, as well.

Given, Rousey had opted to sign with WWE a few years prior, the fans probably could've had the opportunity of witnessing the legend of Ronda Rousey for a few more years

