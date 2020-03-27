5 WWE Superstars with the most in-ring time at WrestleMania

There are some WWE Legends who have made it into this list!

Three of these five Superstars will be a part of this year's WrestleMania.

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The King of Kings has entertained the fans a lot with his WrestleMania matches

WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner as the fans get ready to witness the event for the first time from the WWE Performance Center. The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled everyone to stay indoors hence, the Showcase Of Immortals will not take place in a stadium this time.

The company has announced several grand matches for this year’s show. According to WWE, this year’s WrestleMania was too big for one night hence, they have split the event across April 4th and 5th. Over the years, the runtime of WrestleMania has increased as WWE tries to extend the show by hours to give it a special feel.

Because of this the Creative team needs to give additional time to Superstars to showcase their talent. The fans have witnessed matches having a length of a few seconds to an hour at the Show of Shows and here are the 5 Superstars who have spent the most time wrestling inside the ring at WrestleMania.

(Stats source - profightdb)

#5 Randy Orton - 3 hours, 33 minutes and 36 seconds

Randy Orton has wrestled in several marquee matches at WrestleMania

The Viper, Randy Orton, is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history and he has been an integral part of WrestleMania over the years. He has won two Royal Rumble matches while he has also taken part in matches against the likes of The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt and several other Superstars.

He has spent over three and a half hours of his life wrestling at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. At WrestleMania 35, he faced off against AJ Styles in a match which went on for 16 minutes and 20 seconds. The Viper will battle Edge in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

1 / 5 NEXT