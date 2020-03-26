5 WWE Superstars with the best win percentage at WrestleMania

There have been several Superstars who have always brought their ‘A’ game to the table at The Showcase of Immortals

Here are the 5 Superstars who have the best win percentage in WrestleMania history

Vinay Chhabria

Seth Rollins and The Undertaker have an envious record at WrestleMania

The 36th edition of WWE's grandest pay-per-view event, WrestleMania is all set to take place on 4th and 5th April as the fans gear up to witness the first WrestleMania with no live audience. The company has announced several mega matches for this year’s event.

Drew McIntyre will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, while Roman Reigns will look to take the Universal Championship from Goldberg. Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler, whereas Charlotte Flair will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. All these Superstars have dominated their rivals in WWE, and they have a fantastic win to loss ratio.

There have been several Superstars who have always brought their ‘A’ game to the table at The Showcase of Immortals. Here are the 5 Superstars who have the best win percentage at WrestleMania.

(Stats Source - profightdb.com)

(Please Note - WWE Superstars with at least 5 matches at WrestleMania have been considered for this list)

#5 The Ultimate Warrior - 80%

The Ultimate Warrior only lost one match at WrestleMania

One of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, The Ultimate Warrior kicked off his WrestleMania career with a victory against Hercules at WrestleMania IV. Although Hercules had Bobby Heenan in his corner, The Ultimate Warrior downed him. Heenan allied with Rick Rude before WrestleMania V and at the fifth edition of The Show of Shows, Rude beat Warrior for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ultimate Warrior fought three more matches at WrestleMania, defeating Hulk Hogan in the Ultimate Challenge at WrestleMania VI before beating Randy Savage in a retirement match. His last WrestleMania match came against Triple H, who wrestled under the name Hunter Hearst Helmsley back then. Even though Hunter had Sable in his corner, he fell short against the Warrior.

