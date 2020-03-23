5 WWE Superstars with the most losses at WrestleMania

Not everyone has been so successful as The Undertaker at the showpiece event.

Here's a look at the top 5 Superstars with the most losses at WrestleMania.

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The King of Kings has suffered a lot of losses on the Grandest Stage of Them All

The 36th edition of WWE's biggest pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, is approaching fast as the WWE Universe gears up to witness the first WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center. The company has already announced a lot of marquee matches for the event which includes Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the Universal Championship and Randy Orton vs Edge in a Last Man Standing match, among others.

Over the years, several Superstars have etched their names in the golden history of this event by pulling off some incredible matches at WrestleMania. The Undertaker holds the record for the most matches at WrestleMania (26) and also the highest number of WrestleMania wins (24). However, not everyone has been so successful as The Deadman at this event.

Here's a look at the top 5 Superstars with the most losses at WrestleMania.

(Stats Source - profightdb.com)

#5 Chris Jericho - 9 losses

Chris Jericho lost his last WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens

A former multi-time WWE Champion, Chris Jericho is now part of All Elite Wrestling - during his time in WWE, however, he featured in 14 matches during his WrestleMania career. Although he was one of the greatest in-ring technicians, Jericho could only win five of those 14 matches with his last victory coming against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 32.

Jericho lost his first match at the show of shows in the main event of WrestleMania X8 against Triple H. He lost to Hunter's best friend, Shawn Michaels, one year later, while Christian pinned him at the Madison Square Garden in the year 2004.

Y2J later invented the Money in the Bank ladder match and he tried to win the contract at two seprate WrestleMania events, only to fall short on both occasions. Jericho also suffered a shocking defeat against Fandango at WrestleMania XXIX.

1 / 5 NEXT