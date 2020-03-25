5 WWE Superstars with the most WrestleMania main event appearances

Main eventing WrestleMania is considered to be one of the pinnacles in sports entertainment.

Hulk Hogan main evented 8 of the first 9 WrestleMania shows

The grandest pay-per-view event of 2020 WrestleMania 36 will take place on 4th and 5th April at the WWE Performance Center. This is the first time the show will have no live audience due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The most important match of a WrestleMania is the main event. It is the dream of every budding WWE Superstar to close the grandest pay-per-view event one night. Not everyone has been successful in achieving that feat but there have been several Superstars who have main evented WrestleMania multiple times.

Here's a look at the five WWE Superstars who have featured in the most number of WrestleMania main events.

#5 Shawn Michaels - 5

Shawn Michaels retired at WrestleMania XXVI

Nicknamed as Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels is one of the three Superstars to have featured in the closing match of 5 WrestleMania main events. In fact, his last singles match was in the main event of WrestleMania XXVI where The Undertaker defeated him in a Streak vs Career match.

Prior to that, Michaels lost a WWE Championship match against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 23. His first 'Mania main event appearance came in the year 1996 when he locked horns with Bret Hart in an Iron man match for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. Michaels claimed the title with a win in overtime after there was no pinfall or submission in the entire bout

He lost to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania IV where Mike Tyson was the special enforcer. Michaels also lost the triple threat main event in 2004 for the World Heavyweight Championship involving Triple H and Chris Benoit.

