5 WWE Superstars with the most matches in 2019

Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019

Seth Rollins and Ricochet have proven themselves as the workhorses of WWE.

2019 is about to come to a close, and we have seen a lot of action this year. We often criticize some WWE Superstars for not being the way we want them to be. However, we should understand the fact that these Superstars are travelling around the globe for around 300 days a year to entertain us.

With that being, let us take a look at the list of five WWE Superstars with the most number of matches in 2019 (as of 27th December 2019). We will consider RAW, SmackDown, NXT, PPVs, house shows (non-televised) and even the random 24/7 Title encounters for this list. So without further ado, let us shed some light on the WWE workhorses of the year 2019.

#5 Kofi Kingston - 140 matches

Kofi Kingston has the most number of televised victories in 2019.

In 2019, Kofi Kingston arguably had his best year in WWE. Kingston won his first-ever WWE Championship (or any World Championship for that matter) after defeating "The New" Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. He had an array of outstanding matches on his road to WrestleMania. Kingston's amazing show of willpower at Elimination Chamber 2019 and enduring multiple gauntlet matches earned him immense crowd support.

Even a humiliating loss against Brock Lesnar cannot dent Kingston's amazing run in 2019. Kingston is fifth in the list of WWE Superstars with most matches in 2019 with an astounding total of 140, five matches ahead of Charlotte Flair - who would be in 6th place if this list were longer.

Kingston managed to win 106 bouts out of his 140 attempts, earning him an impressive win rate of above 75%. Kingston also leads the chart of WWE Superstars with most televised victories in the year 2019.

