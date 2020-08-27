5 WWE Superstars who have won awards in other fields

There are several current WWE Superstars who have come into the company from many different walks of life.

Several WWE Superstars have also ventured into other entertainment-related industries after making it big in WWE and managed to make a name for themselves in those fields as well.

While many WWE Superstars are busy chasing Championships, there are a few who have managed to also bag a few awards outside the company.

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar have bagged a number of MMA-related awards during their UFC careers, while Daniel Bryan has a PETA Libby Award for Most Animal-Friendly Athlete.

Former WWE Superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has countless movie awards in his showcase to prove to the world that he is one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

In this article, we will look at five current WWE Superstars who have won awards outside the wrestling industry.

#5 The Undertaker

The Undertaker is arguably the biggest name in all of wrestling, and not just WWE. The Phenom has managed to leave a mark on the world of wrestling and inspired several wrestlers that we see in the ring today.

What made The Undertaker special were the gimmicks that allowed him to come across as one of the darkest characters in all of WWE. The Deadman has been recognized for his work in wrestling and he has even won an Eyegore Award as well.

The Deadman of WWE won the Eyegore Award in 2000

The Eyegore Awards are annually held at Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. According to IMDb:

“The event aims at honoring excellence and achievement in the horror and sci-fi genre and coincides with the opening night of the annual special event at the theme park Halloween Horror Nights in October.”

The Undertaker was awarded the Universal Studios’ Eyegore Award in 2000 in a ceremony where Joss Whedon, Gloria Stuart, Karen Black, and the cast of Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer were also honored.

Taker will forever be regarded as one of the top sports entertainers of all time. While he may have announced his retirement from the ring earlier this year, everyone in the WWE Universe would be hoping that is not the case.