11 WWE Superstars who hold incredible Guinness World Records

Every sport in the world including WWE is built on competition and every form of competition comes with its own set of records. Without records, many sportsperson and entertainers wouldn’t even bother entering the field, and look to make it big elsewhere.

Similarly, sports entertainment is all about making records, whether they’re for the most Championships, longest title reigns, the most number of matches, or simply the age at which you make it big in the industry.

WWE has been at the forefront of creating records in the wrestling industry, and it’s safe to say that the Superstars of WWE hold a majority of the records related to wrestling over the decades.

While many WWE Superstars hold records within the field of wrestling, many even hold such records out of it to show just how talented and skilled they are.

Guinness World Records has the largest collection of records held in the world, and once a person’s record gets officiated by the company, it becomes completely authentic.

In this article, we will dig deep and look at all the WWE Superstars who have managed to get their name and records listed down in the Guinness Book of World Records.

#11 Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin has been around WWE for a long time

Shelton Benjamin is one of the most well-known Superstars in WWE today. Even though Benjamin isn’t the most successful Superstar in the current WWE roster, he has managed to get into some big matches and storylines in the past which has helped him become a household name.

The former United States Champion and three-time Intercontinental Champion has been seen as one of the most skilled wrestling in the ring, but many wouldn’t know that he’s a great video game player too!

Shelton Benjamin set a record in the WWE THQ Superstar Challenge

That’s right, the man who worked with Kurt Angle and Charlie Haas is as good with the gaming console as he is inside the squared circle.

Benjamin holds the Guinness World Record for the most WWE THQ Superstar Challenge tournament victories. For five years, WWE held the tournament during WrestleMania week in which WWE Superstars competed for the title of best RAW vs. SmackDown player.

Benjamin went on to win the tournament a record four times, while Elijah Burke won it once over the five years it was held. The Superstar won the tournament from 2003-2006 consecutively to prove his dominance over the game.