5 WWE Superstars who won every PPV match in 2020

2020 is steadily nearing its end, and this year has been quite an eventful one for WWE despite the COVID-19 pandemic hampering the shows. WWE somehow succeeded in presenting regular shows, be it from the Performance Center or the ThunderDome. Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns shined while there were many who didn't impress much.

In this list, we will be focusing on some of the most successful WWE Superstars this year, who have been nothing short of impressive on pay-per-views. This list will count down five WWE Superstars who have won every pay-per-view match in 2020. Superstars with two or more matches in their bags are eligible for the list.

Thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in the article

#5 WWE Superstar Becky Lynch (2-0)

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE TV for the better part of 2020. She kicked off the year by resuming her rivalry with fellow WWE Superstar Asuka, who had beaten Lynch at Royal Rumble 2019. Lynch was determined to even the score at this year's Royal Rumble event. After a hard-fought battle between the two incredibly talented female wrestlers, it was Becky Lynch who came out victorious and retained her belt.

The next time she would defend her belt on a pay-per-view was at WrestleMania 36. Lynch was attacked by Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE RAW, on the road to WrestleMania. Baszler went on to defeat five women inside Elimination Chamber to bag an opportunity to face Lynch at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately for Baszler, she failed to defeat The Man at WrestleMania, and Lynch left the show with the belt still on her shoulder. She would go on to vacate the RAW Women's title and go on hiatus due to her pregnancy. There's no indication as to whether Lynch will return to WWE TV in the future. One thing's for sure though: Lynch will go down as one of the most successful female wrestlers in WWE history.