2020 has been an unusual year for the entire world. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected WWE programming significantly.

WWE's main roster shows have been airing on television with the absence of live crowds, which is perhaps why some high-profile stars haven't wrestled at WWE events this year.

A few Superstars haven't been a part of any significant storylines recently, despite being signed to the company all this time. Many others haven't been wrestling quite as frequently as the rest of the roster, even before the pandemic changed everything.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who haven't wrestled a match in 2020.

#5: WWE NXT's Boa hasn't wrestled since October 2019

In November 2019, Boa suffered a shoulder injury and underwent surgery that kept him out of WWE NXT for a long period of time. The last match he had wrestled prior to the injury was against Damian Priest at an NXT live event.

While Boa returned to WWE's Black and Gold Brand on October 7, 2020, he is yet to wrestle.

In recent memory, Boa has been featured in dark vignettes alongside fellow Chinese WWE Superstar, Xia Li. Fans became surprised when the creative direction behind their segments took a more brutal approach each week. While Li has wrestled on NXT TV several times this year, Boa has been featured in a non-wrestling capacity since his return. On one occasion, Boa was attacked by Raquel González when she took out her frustrations on Li's onscreen counterpart.

It remains to be seen as to how exactly Boa and Xia Li's intriguing storyline will pay-off in the near future. There are still a few more NXT episodes left to air before a brand new year arrives, which means Boa could be booked to wrestle on the Black and Gold Brand before 2021. But the same hasn't been indicated so far, as of this writing.