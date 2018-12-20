5 WWE Superstars you didn't know were in TNA Impact Wrestling

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.07K // 20 Dec 2018, 15:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins had a very brief tenure in TNA.

When Vincent Kennedy McMahon bought his father's company many decades ago, he had a goal in mind: to turn just one of several wrestling territories in the United States, into the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

And McMahon did just that, with the WWE now being shown in dozens of countries, with an endless stream of content being shown, thanks to the WWE Network.

In second place, in the United States, there is Impact Wrestling, and whilst the company, founded by former WWE star Jeff Jarrett, may never be able to go head to head with McMahon's empire, there was a time where many fans saw it as an acceptable substitute to WWE.

Perhaps that is why so many WWE Superstars spent time in there, with some being recognisable, such as AJ Styles, whilst others tenure's have been forgotten.

Here are five WWE Superstars you (probably) didn't know were in TNA Impact Wrestling.

#5 Tomasso Ciampa

Ciampa appeared in Impact and WWE the same night

As the reigning NXT Champion, it's clear that Tomasso Ciampa has been a huge success since coming to WWE.

Not only dominant as the top star in the developmental brand, but Ciampa is also a former Tag Champion when he teamed with Johnny Gargano.

But despite making his NXT debut in September 2015, Ciampa would appear on Impact just three weeks later, as his contract with the WWE was yet to be finalized.

Advertisement

Facing off against DJZ and Trevor Lee in X-Division action, Ciampa came up short and was equally disappointed in NXT that very same night, where he lost to Tyler Breeze.

However bad these setbacks were, they did mean that Ciampa joined a very elite few, as someone having appeared in two major companies on the same night.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement