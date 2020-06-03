×
5 WWE Superstars you didn't know had been fired 

  • WWE has fired some of their biggest stars in the past.
  • Many current WWE stars have been fired from the company in the past.
Modified 03 Jun 2020, 15:25 IST

WWE has fired some of their biggest stars over the years
There have been a lot of WWE releases over the years, whether that's down to budget cuts, or because WWE has decided to move in a different direction, one thing that rings true is that the wrestling grind will always continue.

Over the years, the company has proved that there is no star bigger than the company and regardless of whether it's CM Punk walking away in 2014, or John Cena in 2018, WWE has been able to move forward without them.

This means that regardless of how big a star you become in the eyes of the WWE Universe, you're never truly safe from the ax which can be dropped at any time. WWE's recent release haul only furthers the point regarding the environment that many stars are forced to work within.

Whilst many stars have quit or been released over the years, here are some big names that were actually fired by the company and the reasons why.

#5. Mickie James

View this post on Instagram

Well well we’ll... a little case of #ThisDayInHerStory #happybirthday to ME & a #happyanniversary to US @trishstratuscom !!! 🙌 14yrs ago today I became @wwe #WomensChampion for the very 1st time on the Grandest Stage of them all against my all time greatest rival! Every year during #Wrestlemania week I get reminded of my match with Trish at Wrestlemania 22 in Chicago. It truly always makes me smile. I always say if I could bottle up how I felt that night and give it away I’d be a freaking God! Lol. I’m so grateful that we had the opportunity for a build up like that, that took you on a epic emotional roller coaster, all to that unforgettable night! To be able create all those moments, together, that still mean so much to you all 14 years later is still surreal sometimes! You can come up with ideas, and you can think they’re good or even great, but until it happens, & get that genuine electric reaction, you never truly know. So when we were out there and I let out that scream... of pure adrenaline infected joy... that was real... we really made magic that night siz! Thank you all for one helluva ride. That night and over the last 14yrs, 9 championships, and another one just waiting... I can’t wait to do it all again soon my friends! 😘 #throwbackthursday #throwback #wwe #wwedivas #wweuniverse #wwewrestlemania #wwenetwork #wwewomenschampion #wrestling #womenswrestling #wwewomen #thisdayinhistory #MickieMania

A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on

Mickie James is a former six-time Women's Champion and was once considered to be the future of the Women's Division. James went toe-to-toe with the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita in her first year in WWE before the two women retired back in 2006.

James and Melina then led the division until Mickie's release from the company back in 2010. There was a lot of controversy surrounding James' release, but a report from WrestlingInc confirmed that the former Champion was fired from the company after a number of issues on their European Tours.

James reportedly arrived late for the bus a number of times and held up the company's travel schedule, which was off the back of a number of issues regarding her in-ring performances as well.

James returned to WWE seven years later, and has since been part of the Women's Evolution, but now works as a commentator for WWE Main Event.

Published 03 Jun 2020, 15:25 IST
