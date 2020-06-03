5 WWE Superstars you didn't know had been fired 

WWE has fired some of their biggest stars over the years

There have been a lot of WWE releases over the years, whether that's down to budget cuts, or because WWE has decided to move in a different direction, one thing that rings true is that the wrestling grind will always continue.

Over the years, the company has proved that there is no star bigger than the company and regardless of whether it's CM Punk walking away in 2014, or John Cena in 2018, WWE has been able to move forward without them.

This means that regardless of how big a star you become in the eyes of the WWE Universe, you're never truly safe from the ax which can be dropped at any time. WWE's recent release haul only furthers the point regarding the environment that many stars are forced to work within.

Whilst many stars have quit or been released over the years, here are some big names that were actually fired by the company and the reasons why.

#5. Mickie James

Mickie James is a former six-time Women's Champion and was once considered to be the future of the Women's Division. James went toe-to-toe with the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita in her first year in WWE before the two women retired back in 2006.

James and Melina then led the division until Mickie's release from the company back in 2010. There was a lot of controversy surrounding James' release, but a report from WrestlingInc confirmed that the former Champion was fired from the company after a number of issues on their European Tours.

James reportedly arrived late for the bus a number of times and held up the company's travel schedule, which was off the back of a number of issues regarding her in-ring performances as well.

James returned to WWE seven years later, and has since been part of the Women's Evolution, but now works as a commentator for WWE Main Event.