5 WWE surprise reveals that disappointed the fans (and who should have been revealed instead)

There have been many mystery angles in WWE, most of which had all the potential in the world to become something special. However, the company's history of booking these stories is hit-and-miss, to say the least. It is fair to say that there have been many surprise reveals in WWE that did not live up to the expectations.

Sure, WWE has had some excellent reveals in the past, but they have also squandered multiple huge opportunities. These angles usually start with excitement, with them ranging from mystery attackers to anonymous relationships. WWE could have used storytelling and logic to launch multiple Superstars' careers through this plot device, but it wasn't to be.

Every single one of these mysteries should have led to a much better payoff than what was given. Here are five surprise reveals in WWE that disappointed the fans, and the Superstar who should have been revealed instead.

#5 Jason Jordan as Kurt Angle's illegitimate son (WWE RAW 17/7/2017)

After over a decade away, Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017. He headlined the Hall of Fame that year, before becoming the General Manager of RAW. One of the most notable happenings during the Olympic gold medalist's time on the red brand was him starting to receive some suspicious text messages. Angle even claimed that they could ruin his career.

It could have been anything from an affair to an illegitimate child, and it turned out to be the latter. So, on a July episode of RAW, Kurt Angle revealed his son to be Jason Jordan. To be fair, the two did share some similarities, but there was a better choice, a Superstar who was right next to Jordan the whole time.

Who should have been revealed: Chad Gable

Advertisement

Easily the more charismatic member of American Alpha, Chad Gable would have been a perfect fit to play Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. This was a cheesy storyline, one that could have done with a little more over-the-top ridiculousness. Gable's comedic timing would have worked well in the story. He is more like Angle than Jordan ever was.

The reveal came across as a little boring. However, WWE did eventually raise the interest with Jordan's slow-burning heel turn before he suffered a career-ending neck injury. This storyline could have been so much better, had WWE gone the obvious route and chosen to push Chad Gable.