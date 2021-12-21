5 Massive WWE surprises we could see in 2022 - Unexpected name debuts to attack Liv Morgan, Paul Heyman's new client revealed? 

2021 was a tumultuous year for WWE. The bottom line may indicate that it was a profitable year, a good year; but it came at the cost of cutting some of the most talented individuals on the roster. With Nick Khan at the helm, WWE is ever-evolving and changing its strategy for maximum profitability. But will we see a seismic shift in terms of creativity come 2021?

Well, here are 5 surprises we could see in the coming year. Do let us know what you think of these picks in the section below. Obviously, none of them may happen. But then again, quite a few of them could happen!

#5 Paul Heyman picks WWE NXT star, Harland, as his next client

We know that Roman Reigns is no longer allied with Paul Heyman anymore. We also know that Brock Lesnar and Heyman may not exactly be friends going forward either, based on what's been happening. It may be time to pick the "Next Big Thing" in the roster and who better than Harland for this role?

Several comparisons have been made between Brock Lesnar and Harland and who better to lead a new 'next big thing' in the company than Heyman? Sure, Joe Gacy is doing a great job for now but for Harland to truly achieve his potential, he may need to be allied with a powerhouse manager like Heyman. An alliance of this nature will elevate him straight into the main event picture.

WWE is in dire need of a big man after the departure of Braun Strowman, and while Harland may not be as tall, he is just as imposing. Omos is limited in the ring and there is certainly a void that needs to be filled.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John