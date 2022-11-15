5 WWE Tag Teams that could realistically defeat The Usos

The Usos defeated The New Day on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown to ensure that they will become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

Jimmy and Jey have now been Undisputed Tag Team Champions for 484 days, surpassing The New Day's previous record of 483. There seems to be no end in sight for The Usos' incredible title reign, but there are a handful of teams in WWE that could put up a challenge.

Listed below are five examples of tag teams that can realistically dethrone The Usos in WWE.

#5. The Brawling Brutes

The Usos defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel. Butch and Ridge Holland gave it their best shot, but it wasn't enough.

The Brawling Brutes were without their leader Sheamus at the premium live event. The Bloodline brutally attacked the Celtic Warrior and Jey bashed his arm with a chair several times. Sheamus returned on last week's edition of SmackDown and it appears we are heading towards a WarGames match between these two squads at WWE Survivor Series.

Sheamus could team up with Butch or Ridge Holland to challenge Jimmy and Jey. Or, the Celtic Warrior's presence ringside could be the difference maker and allow Ridge and Butch to get over the hump the next time they challenge for the titles.

#4. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline members aren't officially a tag team, but they have hinted at it in the past. Solo Sikia is the Enforcer of The Bloodline and has had Honorary Uce Sami Zayn's back when needed.

Sami and Jey clearly have unresolved tension between them, and eventually it will boil over. Zayn will likely be the odd man out in that scenario, as WWE has already teased his removal from The Bloodline. Sikoa and Zayn have formed a bond in The Bloodline and perhaps they could team up to take them down.

#3. Imperium

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have been aligned with Gunther for years in Imperium. All three superstars have had their names changed throughout their WWE careers but remain a trio on SmackDown.

The Ring General is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against the winner of the SmackDown World Cup. Ludwig and Giovanni were a great team in NXT as Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

Imperium would instantly rise up the ranks on the blue brand if they held both the IC and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

#2. Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

Matt Riddle has been a lost soul without Randy Orton on WWE RAW. He was involved in a bitter rivalry with Seth Rollins that culminated in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. Riddle picked up the victory but Seth managed to emerge from the match with more momentum.

Rollins is currently the United States Champion while Riddle follows Elias around with bongo drums on RAW. Randy is currently out with a back injury but will hopefully reunite with Riddle when he returns. RK-Bro was wildly entertaining, but the Original Bro has been floundering without The Viper by his side.

#1. The Viking Raiders

Erik and Ivar's main roster careers has been utterly tragic thus far. They debuted under the ridiculous name of The Viking Experience and really haven't recovered since.

The team formerly known as The War Raiders electrified the crowd in WWE NXT with their presentation and physicality in the ring. On the main roster, the most memorable thing the team has been part of so far is losing 74-2 in a basketball game to the Street Profits.

The Viking Raiders made their triumphant return this past Friday on SmackDown. With Sarah Logan by their side, Erik and Ivar beat Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma down on the blue brand. It will take some time to build the team up again in the eyes of fans, but the Viking Raiders are a legitimate team that could give The Usos a challenge down the line.

