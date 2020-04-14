5 WWE tag teams that could re-form in 2020

These five tag teams could shake things up in WWE in 2020.

A potential heel turn could be the reason for the re-forming of a tag team

Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix; Kevin Owens

WWE's tag team division hasn't been given the priority it deserves, as tag team wrestling isn't featured prominently and is usually always in the mid-card. This has resulted in a few unhappy Superstars backstage, two of whom - The Revival, left the company recently.

WWE has tried to change things around by adding big-name stars to tag team feuds, like Seth Rollins on RAW, while the SmackDown tag team division has always looked very strong. The women's tag team division has looked rather thin lately and we could see a few changes down there as well.

The promotion could bring back some excitement to the tag team division by re-forming old tag teams.

Here, we take a look at five WWE tag teams that could re-form in 2020:

#5 The Bar

Let's get the least likely of re-formings out of the way first. The Bar, the team of Sheamus and Cesaro, who were a significant part of the tag team division of both RAW and SmackDown between 2016 and 2019, split up last year.

The duo won five tag team titles in total (4 RAW and 1 SmackDown), and put on some fantastic matches. But, they split up as both Superstars wanted a singles run. Sheamus revealed in an interview last year about his desire to win the Intercontinental title.

Here's what Sheamus had to say about The Bar's disbanding and opened the door towards a potential reunion in the future:

"Well me and Cesaro have achieved everything there is to do, we’re five-time tag champs. I think The Bar is something where we have cemented our legacies as The Bar, like we can always go back to that and anything we do will be massive, but we’re both on a bit of a singles journey at the moment and there’s still a lot I want to achieve as a singles guy. Obviously the Intercontinental title is the one I still haven’t won, so that’s all I really care about right now." (H/T Cultaholic)

If the duo run out of opportunities in singles competition, perhaps we could see them re-form later in the year and have a brief run to spice up things on RAW or SmackDown.

