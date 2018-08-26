5 WWE tag teams that didn't like each other in real life

It took a while for Harper and Rowan to click

You only have to take one glimpse at the current WWE roster to find multiple tag teams that seem as if they get along like best friends in real life.

The New Day, for example, have great chemistry inside the ring and it’s obvious from their appearances outside of the ring that all three men enjoy working together, while the likes of The Club and The Bar are clearly good friends off camera.

However, while the majority of modern-day duos appear to have great relationships in storyline and in reality, the same cannot be said for several tag teams that have appeared on WWE television over the last three decades.

In this article, let’s take a look at five duos who teamed together despite having real-life issues with each other.

#5 Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels

The Rockers were popular in the late 80s

Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels teamed up for promotions including the AWA and NWA between 1985 and 1988, but it was in the WWE where they really started to grab people’s attention between 1988 and 1991.

The duo, known as The Rockers, were among the most impressive young tag teams in the world during their three years together in WWE. However, at the same time, their friendship had fallen apart in real life, leading to their on-screen break-up in January 1992.

The tag team had numerous problems during the final year of their run together, including when Roddy Piper praised Michaels as a star of the future during a night out. This led Jannetty, insulted that Piper didn’t see him in the same way, to start a legitimate fight with Michaels.

Another issue in the final months of The Rockers’ time together as a tag team came when Vince McMahon agreed to let them both join WCW, only for Michaels to refuse and claim that it was Jannetty’s idea to leave in the first place. Eventually, WWE split them up and made HBK turn heel on his partner.

