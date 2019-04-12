×
5 WWE teams in danger of being split up in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.86K   //    12 Apr 2019, 02:05 IST

The Shield and The Bar are multi-time Tag Team champions
The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up will take place during the April 15-16 episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live in Montreal, Quebec.

WWE has been teasing on shows since WrestleMania 35 that some tag teams risk being broken up in the Shake-Up, with Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Raw Tag Team champions), The Hardy Boyz (SmackDown Tag Team champions) and The IIconics (Women’s Tag Team champions) the only duos who will definitely stay together.

The first post-Mania Shake-Up in 2017 saw Bray Wyatt move to Raw, which meant that he was forced to split from fellow Wyatt Family member Luke Harper, while the 2018 Shake-Up resulted in Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin splitting up, as well as The Miztourage ending their alliance with The Miz.

With two stacked main-roster brands and three tag titles up for grabs, there are more tag teams in WWE now than ever before, which likely means that we will see a few duos part ways next Monday and Tuesday.

In this article, let’s take a look at five teams who are in the most danger of being broken up.

#5 The Bar

The Bar were unable to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Usos, Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black & Ricochet at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

The following night on Raw, they surprisingly interfered during the main event between Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, setting up a tag match between the duos, which they lost. Once again, they appeared in the main event the next night on SmackDown Live, this time teaming with Drew McIntyre, but they were unable to defeat The New Day.

After three losses in as many days and a Raw main event that still makes no sense, many fans have been speculating on social media that the last few days might have been Sheamus & Cesaro’s swansong as a tag team.

The European duo have appeared on the last three WrestleMania main cards together, while they have established themselves as one of the most decorated teams of the decade (5x tag champions). What else is there left to achieve?

1 / 5 NEXT
Danny Hart
ANALYST
