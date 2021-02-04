Top 5 WWE Title changes that could take place between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 

The annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now in the rearview mirror. With their wins in the respective battle royals, Bianca Belair and Edge will be the stars competing for a world championship of their choice at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is still two months and two pay-per-views away. New champions could be crowned WWE Elimination Chamber and Fastlane. Needless to say, these shows could shake up the WrestleMania card. WWE has many championships that could change hands in the coming months.

The Road to WrestleMania is officially underway, and it's easily considered to be the most exciting time of the year for WWE fans. WWE could make this period even more unpredictable with a few title changes.

WrestleMania takes place on April 10 and 11 this year. A lot could happen in the time leading up to the show. The following list looks at just five championships that could change hands in the next two months.

#5 The WWE Raw Women's Championship

For the most part, Asuka has been holding on to the RAW Women's Championship since May 2020 when she won the Money in the Bank ladder match. After this victory, Becky Lynch gave her the title.

Lynch was forced onto maternity leave after "The Man" announced that she was expecting her first child with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins. Lynch and Rollins announced their daughter's arrival in December.

Many WWE fans believed that Lynch would make her return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. If she did, se could have chased the championship that she never lost. Instead, Lynch is still on the sidelines, but there still remain several challengers for Asuka's championship in Lynch's absence.

While Lynch has been away from WWE, Asuka has rarely defended her title. She recently entered a feud with Alexa Bliss. The former champion has already proven that she can defeat Asuka. Since it's likely that Bianca Belair will challenge Sasha Banks on SmackDown, this title should change hands soon.

Asuka hasn't had a great run on the red brand. If the RAW Women's Championship is defended inside the Elimination Chamber in a few weeks' time, then it's possible that a new champion will be crowned.

RAW has stars like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and even Shayna Baszler who could challenge Asuka for the title. All three contenders could present interesting arguments for their participation in the potential Elimination Chamber Match at the end of the month.