5 WWE trades that should happen between NXT, RAW, and SmackDown

WWE pulled a huge surprise this week when Mandy Rose showed up on NXT. We later got to know that Rose has been traded to NXT from RAW in exchange for Aliyah.

This isn't the first time WWE has traded superstars between brands. AJ Styles was moved to SmackDown from RAW in exchange for superstars whose names were revealed later.

This is one way to keep the WWE brand fresh and exciting, and to allow wrestlers to face opponents whom they haven't wrestled.

Here are five trades that should happen between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

#5. Drew McIntyre to WWE NXT UK and Ilja Dragunov to RAW

I don’t take time off. pic.twitter.com/fNflofCtRf — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 1, 2021

The Scottish Warrior carried WWE through the ThunderDome era and earned himself a place in the main-event picture for years to come. However, McIntyre's current storylines make him seem a bit silly.

To fix that, he should move to NXT UK, especially given that he's already expressed a desire to spend some time with the promotion. Plenty of wrestlers from the British Isles would make perfect opponents for the former World Champion.

However, one main reason why McIntyre should go to NXT UK is to set up a titanic clash against one of the most dominant champions in WWE ever, Walter.

Conversely, Ilja Dragunov is a special talent who really needs to get out from Walter's shadow, especially if he fails to capture the NXT UK Title in his second attempt on July 22nd.

That's why a move to Monday Night RAW could be a great thing for WWE's first ever genuine Russian wrestler.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria