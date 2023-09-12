5 WWE and UFC stars that featured in TKO's hype video

Earlier today, WWE's merger with UFC and the Endeavor media group was made official. The two giant companies forged together under the newly formed TKO group to create a sports media partnership the likes of which the world has rarely ever seen.

Whilst the Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment are now under the same roof, very few details into how the two companies on-screen products may change have been revealed.

When the TKO deal was announced today, a hype video was released, in the clip were various stars of today from both the UFC and WWE. Join us as we take a look at 5 of the many stars who appeared in the TKO hype video.

#5 WWE's Man comes around

One performer who has firmly established herself as one of the biggest stars in not just wrestling but in mainstream media is The Man, Becky Lynch.

Being one of the first women to main event WrestleMania as well as being the victor in that match, Lynch has long been seen as a creative focal point for the company.

Lynch's appearance in the hype video was almost instantaneous as she and the current UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso were the first two stars to feature.

#4 - From one Irish star to another

When you think of the UFC there is arguably no biggest star in the company's history than the Notorious Conor McGregor.

From his record-breaking PPV fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 as well as selling out both Madison Square Garden and the T-Mobile Arena, the former Featherweight and Lightweight champion truly brought MMA into the mainstream in the mid-2010s.

In 2016 McGregor took a shot at the entire WWE roster, stating he could beat them all in a fight, he then doubled down on his comments a few weeks later:

"I didn't mean no disrespect to the WWE fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sundays." (H/T Mirror)

Whilst he has not fought since July 2021, nor won a fight since January 2020, Conor McGregor undoubtedly remains one of the biggest names in the sport.

#3 - A WWE star who is used to crossing over

One person who has used his name to get big spots in both pro wrestling and combat sports is Logan Paul. The social media star has shown in recent years that he is more than capable in the ring when facing top WWE names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet.

Unlike most current stars in World Wrestling Entertainment, Logan already has some business dealing with the UFC. Paul and KSI's popular energy drink Prime is the official drinks sponsor of the MMA giant.

With TKO now official and with Logan's desire to one day step into the octagon still very much on the cards, do not be surprised if Paul does indeed appear on a UFC PPV event sooner rather than later.

#2 - Cenation was well represented

If you are going to promote a video showcasing the best that the sports entertainment giant has to offer, then an inclusion of the 16-time world champion, John Cena, is an absolute must.

Whilst in recent years he has not worked as a full-time superstar, Cena is still arguably one of the most recognizable stars still working in the ring. With his connections in Hollywood growing ever greater, it is wise to have a megastar such as him appear in the TKO hype video.

Earlier today, John Cena took to social media as he commented on the merger between the WWE and the UFC.

"Another historic moment in the evolution of the sports-entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone involved in today’s massive announcement."

#1 - UFC's Stylebender is a big WWE fan

As a sports entertainment company, one of the most integral aspects of WWE's on-screen product is a superstar's entrance. Many top stars walk down to the ring is one of the most memorable parts of their gimmick long after they've retired.

Whilst many top names have provided fans with great entrances over the years, the greatest WWE ring walk of all time arguably belongs to The Undertaker. Walking at a slow methodical pace and with the lights down low, The Deadman usually had his opponents beat before he even got into the ring with them.

At UFC 276 last year, the two-time Middleweight Champion and big WWE fan, Israel Adesanya made his entrance towards the Octagon with Taker's music playing throughout the arena.

Given his love for both MMA and Pro Wrestling, as well as having a huge amount of star power, Adesanya's appearance in the TKO hype video made perfect sense.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.