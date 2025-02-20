5 WWE veterans who could come out of retirement at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is shaping up well with some top matches. The company will likely soon announce some big celebrity appearances for the event.

Like the years before, fans could also see some legends return at WrestleMania. A retired star could even re-enter the ring for a short match to entertain fans.

WrestleMania events are usually fans’ favorite for multiple reasons, including the return of veterans for some fun matches that can become instant classics.

Check out the five WWE veterans who could come out of retirement at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Mick Foley has joked about a return

Mick Foley is under a WWE Legends deal and remains a top name in the industry. The legend is making lifestyle changes at 59 to get fitter and healthier.

Much like Stone Cold Steve Austin, fans could see him return for a short match that could see him take some bumps to entertain fans. Foley recently joked about how a match between him and Rhea Ripley would be a big draw at WrestleMania.

Realistically, he could return to give an upcoming star a good push through a match against a legend at ‘Mania. Mick Foley has always worked toward helping younger talent in the industry.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin has done it once

Speaking of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the WWE legend returned against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred Match. Stone Cold won the match to get another win under his belt.

The Rattlesnake could return for yet another iconic moment at WrestleMania 41. He has brand new knees that could support him to take some more bumps and make a statement at The Show of Shows.

He could interrupt an upcoming star during the show by making a surprise entry. An impromptu match could follow that could see Stone Cold score another big win.

#3. Jacqueline could be ready for WWE WrestleMania 41

Former WWE champion Jacqueline did much more than just wrestle for the company. She broke down barriers and revolutionized the way fans see female wrestlers today.

The legend recently stated that she may be retired but she could return to the ring again. She is signed to a WWE Legends contract, and that could see her come back to give a young star a good push.

Jacqueline could show up at WrestleMania 41 to compete against a young heel in an impromptu match. She could give someone like Cora Jade or Piper Niven a run for their money before taking a loss.

#2. Shawn Michaels could hit a Sweet Chin Music at WrestleMania 41

JDC (aka Fandango) recently appeared on WWE NXT to surprise fans. The TNA star made a name for himself as part of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion for years.

In a recent interview, JDC claimed that Shawn Michaels still has a match or two left in him. He wants a piece of the legend in the ring if he decides to return.

Much like Fandango, many younger stars want to face Shawn Michaels in the squared circle. The boss of NXT could return to the ring at WrestleMania 41 to teach a heel a lesson and possibly get into an impromptu match. It would be great to see him take a few bumps to entertain fans and also get a memorable retirement match.

#1. AJ Lee could join CM Punk in WWE

One retired star fans desperately want to see back in the ring is AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion made a name for herself with her phenomenal promo and in-ring skills on-screen.

Lee retired from wrestling in 2015 and ventured into other avenues. Meanwhile, her husband CM Punk returned to wrestling and is currently part of WWE.

AJ Lee could fulfill fans’ wishes by returning at WrestleMania 41. She could compete in a match at the event before announcing that she is back with the company as a part-time superstar.

