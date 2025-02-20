Former WWE Women's Champion clarifies she's not retired; wants one more match after 20-year hiatus

A two-time WWE Women's Champion recently set the record straight on her in-ring future. Jacqueline expressed her desire to return to the ring and compete against a top SmackDown star.

Ad

Jacqueline is someone who broke down barriers for Women's wrestling back in the day and paved the way for others as a trailblazer. She was the first African American female to win a women’s title.

The 61-year-old Hall of Famer is currently under a WWE Legends deal. Her last TV appearance was at Bad Blood, where she was shown in the VIP Suite in a non-wrestling role.

Jacky hasn't laced up her boots since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. Her last singles match under the Stamford-based promotion took place at Judgment Day in 2004, where she dropped her Cruiserweight title to Chavo Guerrero.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Jacqueline said she's not fully retired and teased the idea of stepping back in the ring.

“WWE offered me a legend contract, and right now, I still make appearances for WWE, I still do signings and stuff like that,” she said. “Who knows, I might step back in the ring! You never know. I need that one match. Like I said, a wrestler’s never retired.”

Ad

She named Charlotte Flair as her potential dream opponent and showered praise on the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

"That one match I would like is probably Charlotte Flair, that would be a good match, because I like her style, I love the way she’s wrestling. She’s tough too. I would love to get in the ring with her and wrestle. That would be a great match. She’s great on the mic, she’s got a great look, she can wrestle!” (h/t - WrestleZone)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE?

A match between Charlotte Flair and Jacqueline sounds interesting on paper. But it is unlikely that WWE would let a 61-year-old semi-retired wrestler risk injury in the ring.

As for The Queen, she is gearing up to face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair chose her WrestleMania 41 opponent on SmackDown last week after the Buff Barbie got laid out by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton has a lot on her plate right now as she and Trish Stratus are set to collide with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber in Canada on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback