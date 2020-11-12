5 WWE vs. AEW dream matches we may never get to see

Since 2019, AEW has been rising as one of the biggest promotions in current-day professional wrestling. Currently, their weekly show, AEW Dynamite is going head to head with WWE's NXT in a back-and-forth ratings war.

Both the AEW and WWE rosters are filled with performers who are at the top of their game, and numerous talents have crossed paths in the past. Multiple stars of WWE and AEW have performed together around the world, working with one another for many different promotions.

With two top companies with such talented and varied rosters, wrestling fans have never been so spoilt for choice. There are many stars of both WWE and AEW that would be able to pull off some top-notch dream matches together. However, as fun as it is to dream up matches between WWE and AEW stars, it is unlikely that fans will be seeing both the promotions coming together in this capacity any time soon. Let's take a look at five such WWE versus AEW dream we may never get to see:

#5 WWE's Bianca Belair vs. AEW's Big Swole

Bianca Belair has been touted as one of the biggest stars in WWE's future. So far, Belair had a record-breaking performance in this year's Royal Rumble match and has moved from NXT to WWE's main roster, seemingly becoming one of the main faces on SmackDown. Currently, Belair is dominating her fellow competitors and is impressing fans with her performances.

In AEW, Big Swole is a name on the rise after coming to the company following a healthy career on the independent scene. More recently, she captured the attention of AEW fans during her feud against Britt Baker, where she eventually came out on top.

Both Belair and Big Swole are brilliant in-ring talents who have the potential to have huge championship runs in their respective companies. It seems unlikely that either star will be leaving their current roles as they are on the rise, especially Belair who has reportedly caught the attention of Vince McMahon.