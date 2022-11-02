The landscape of WWE SmackDown may be shifting. After initially appearing to be at odds, longtime friends Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are seemingly not only on the same page, but appear to be fully united.

After The Baddest Woman on the Planet won a hard-fought bout against the returning Emma, Shayna greeted Ronda backstage. Natalya interrupted the conversation by noting that Ronda was lucky that the Queen of Harts didn't accept Rousey's open challenge. Shayna then shockingly choked Natalya out and the two Horsewomen of MMA then left together in solidarity.

You can check out the segment featuring Ronda Rousey, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler below:

The experienced Natalya Neidhart is unlikely to take the attack lying down. While she may be unable to handle the two submission experts on her own, there's a chance she can handle the duo with the right partner.

Who could The Queen of Harts potentially align herself with? Which partner would give Natalya the best chance of winning? Below are five WWE Women who could align with Natalya against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

#5. Tamina and Natalya are former tag team champions

Tamina with other stars on WWE RAW

Tamina is a second-generation superstar who began wrestling in 2009. She is the daughter of Jimmy Snuka and is related to the Anoa'i family through marriage. The powerhouse has been part of the main roster since 2010.

While Tamina spent the majority of her WWE career without a championship win, things have improved on that front in recent years. She's a nine-time 24/7 Champion and held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Her partner was The Queen of Harts.

Given Natalya's history with Tamina, it would be logical for the Canadian star to reach out to her friend and former partner to help combat Baszler and Rousey. The only potential flaw in this plan is Tamina's status as a RAW Superstar.

Still, if the company will allow Tamina to show up on the blue brand, Natalya has a powerhouse partner waiting in the wings.

#4. Liv Morgan has already battled both women

Liv Morgan is always ready to fight

Liv Morgan first signed with WWE in 2014. She remained a regular at the Performance Center and a semi-regular on NXT until being called up to the main roster in 2017. Liv went on to great success, even winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Miracle Kid is no stranger to either Shayna Baszler or Ronda Rousey. She and Ronda have had several premium live event matches this year and Liv even defeated Shayna Baszler at the WWE Clash at the Castle event held in Wales.

Given Liv's history with both Ronda and Shayna, she would be a quality partner for Natalya. Morgan has also trained extensively with The Queen of Harts at her Dungeon training center. As long as Liv's recent extreme attitude doesn't get the pair disqualified, they could potentially defeat the submission experts.

#3. Shotzi recently turned babyface

Shotzi on NXT

Shotzi has been wrestling professionally since 2014. She joined WWE full-time in 2019, reporting to developmental where she eventually won the NXT Women's Tag Team titles alongside Ember Moon. She joined the main roster in 2021.

Shotzi has had two televised bouts with Ronda Rousey and came up short both times, but she put up quite a fight the second time they locked horns. She's also been a top contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The green-haired superstar may be a bit of an odd pairing for Natalya, but opposites often attract in real life and in professional wrestling. If the two can develop chemistry, their contrasting styles may be enough to counter Rousey and Baszler.

Given Shotzi's recent babyface turn, the fans will certainly help push her towards victory.

#2. Charlotte Flair could return to help Natalya

Charlotte Flair is arguably the most decorated female superstar of all time. She's a 16-time champion in her 10-year career with WWE. She was part of NXT until 2015, when she moved to both RAW and SmackDown, where she's been dominant ever since.

The Queen has a lot of history with Ronda Rousey. The two were involved in the first-ever WrestleMania main event featuring only female superstars. They also battled this year at both WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. Charlotte's last bout was at the latter where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Given the generational pedigree of both Natalya and Charlotte along with The Queen's animosity towards Rousey, this pair may be the best option.

While Flair hasn't been seen in the ring in six months, her return could happen at any time. When it does, she is very likely looking to defeat and dethrone Rousey. Natalya can use that drive to her advantage.

#1. Emma recently returned to WWE

WWE @WWE Emma says that she was thrilled to be back in front of the WWE Universe on #SmackDown , and that after five long years she back to take on the best. Emma says that she was thrilled to be back in front of the WWE Universe on #SmackDown, and that after five long years she back to take on the best. https://t.co/rGpw3ut0O4

Emma has been wrestling since 2005. She first joined WWE in 2011 and had a run on both NXT and the main roster before being released from the company in 2017. She shockingly returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last week.

The talented Aussie never battled Ronda or Shayna until her return on Friday Night SmackDown, where she took on The Baddest Woman on the Planet in an open challenge. The bout was hard-hitting and competitive, although Emma ultimately fell short against the champion.

While the Australian star did lose in her return match, she has clearly improved her game since she last competed in a WWE ring five years ago. As she and Rousey continue to take verbal swipes at each other on Twitter, their issues seem far from over. Natalya and Emma could be a dangerous threat if they can be in sync.

