Latest reports on WWE Superstar Emma's surprise return to the company on SmackDown have come to the fore.

Emma was let go by WWE on October 29, 2017. She went on to have a successful run with IMPACT Wrestling, where she performed under her real name, Tenille Dashwood. Upon her surprise return, Emma challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title but was unsuccessful in winning her first gold with the company.

Despite the apparent surprise, reports of her being backstage on the blue brand were making the rounds before the show aired. Now, new reports on her backstage presence have emerged.

According to Fightful Select, the Australian superstar was not hidden backstage during the taping. Although this runs the risk of her return getting leaked, why WWE management decided to take the route is not yet known.

The report also mentions that the higher-ups didn't keep Shinsuke Nakamura a secret either for his spot on the show. The former Intercontinental Champion was revealed as the mystery partner for Hit Row in their six-man tag team match against Legado Del Fantasma.

Emma's partner Madcap Moss reacts to her WWE return on SmackDown

Several weeks ago, the two stars made their relationship public on social media, leaving the entire wrestling community abuzz. Madcap Moss made his televised in-ring return on the latest episode of the blue brand in a losing effort against Karrion Kross.

The former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner took to Twitter to express how proud and happy he was to see his partner back in WWE.

"This was a special moment to witness, made astronomically better knowing how much it meant to her and how hard she worked to get it. Welcome home Tenille Dashwood, can’t wait to watch the journey continue," he said.

Moss won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on an episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on the blue brand.

What was your reaction to Emma's return? Sound off in the comments below!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes