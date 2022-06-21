5 WWE women you may have forgotten once held the WWE 24/7 Championship

Very few championships in WWE history have been open to both men and women. Except for a few outliers, titles have been almost entirely gendered. Male superstars can hold the men's titles, and female superstars can hold the women's championships.

However, Chyna held the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Jacqueline held the Cruiserweight Championship. Both stars defeated men to win their respective titles. These incidents are exceptions to the rule.

A more consistent exception has proven to be the WWE 24/7 Championship. If you include the results from a recent WWE Main Event taping, ten different women have held the title. Some of the reigns have been longer than others. A handful you may not even remember.

Below are five WWE women you may have forgotten once held the WWE 24/7 Championship.

#5. Nikki A.S.H. held the title briefly

Nikki A.S.H. has had a successful career in WWE. WWE first signed her in 2016 after having already been competing on the indie circuit for nearly a decade. The Scottish superstar first made waves as part of Sanity in NXT. Her character was that of a violent outcast.

The energetic star eventually joined the main roster. She toned down her violent character. In time, she held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Alexa Bliss. She later evolved her character into a wanna-be superhero. Since then, she's captured more gold, including the RAW Women's Championship.

What fans may forget is that Nikki was also a 24/7 Champion. A.S.H. won the title on May 2nd of this year after she ambushed Dana Brooke backstage. Unfortunately, she lost it on the same night in a proper match against Brooke.

#4. Kelly Kelly was the first female WWE 24/7 Champion

Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly was signed to a developmental deal in 2006 while working as a model. She was brought to Ohio Valley Wrestling but almost immediately ended up on the main roster. She began as a dancer on WWE ECW's weekly television show.

The 35-year-old didn't have much wrestling knowledge or experience. Over time, she began having more matches and started to improve. In 2011, she defeated Brie Bella on RAW to win the Divas Championship. It was her only title with World Wrestling Entertainment when she was released in 2012.

She later won another title. At the RAW Reunion in July 2019, Kelly Kelly made history. Kelly pinned an unsuspecting Gerald Brisco backstage to become the first woman to hold the 24/7 Championship. She didn't hold the title for very long, however.

#3. Candice Michelle was champion

Candice Michelle was part of the 2004 Diva Search. While she didn't win the contest, she was signed by World Wrestling Entertainment. Just like with Kelly Kelly, she didn't come in with any professional wrestling experience.

Michelle worked hard, though, and over time began to develop into a credible worker. As time went on, she even started to win over the WWE Universe. At Vengeance: Night of Champions in 2007, Candice defeated Melina to win the Women's Championship.

In another similarity to Kelly, the big title win was her only one until the 2019 RAW Reunion. After Kelly captured the title, Candice quickly defeated her backstage to become the second woman to hold the belt. Melina served as the special guest referee.

#2. Alundra Blayze held the belt

Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle, and Melina

Alundra Blayze first began training to wrestle in 1984. Over the next several years, she competed in AWA, WCW, and even Japan. In 1993, she finally joined the World Wrestling Federation.

The WWE Women's Championship was reintroduced with a tournament that Blayze won. During her remaining time with the company, she won the belt a total of three times. Alundra was released while still champion, and she took the title with her to WCW and dropped it in a trashcan on live TV.

Blayze patched things up with the promotion and became a member of the Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2019 on the RAW Reunion, she made Candice Michelle submit to capture the 24/7 Championship.

Alundra attempted to trash the title on live television, reminiscent of what she did over two decades prior. This time, however, The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase interrupted her. He bought the title from Blayze, ending her short reign with the belt.

#1. Alicia Fox had a memorable Rumble moment

Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006. She reported to Ohio Valley Wrestling and later Florida Championship Wrestling. She shuffled between several short-lived roles in her first few years on the main roster but never gained much steam.

In 2010, however, her career took a turn. She competed at Fatal 4-Way against Maryse, Gail Kim, and Eve Torres for the Divas Championship. Fox shocked the world and won the bout. Her win made her the first-ever African-American Divas Champion.

Fox became inactive beginning in 2019. She has made sporadic appearances since, but her biggest came in 2021. Alicia was in the Women's Royal Rumble, and the typical 24/7 Championship shenanigans broke out.

R-Truth found his way to the ring, and Fox quickly pinned him to capture the belt. While Truth won the title back in quick fashion, Fox made history by becoming the first African American female 24/7 Champion.

The 24/7 Championship may be for lighthearted comedy. Despite that, the title has given the WWE Universe fond memories of some of their favorite stars, both past, and present. Speaking of the 24/7 Championship, click here to read ways Becky Lynch could have elevated the title.

