5 WWE Superstars who could be Smackdown's mystery woman

As attention in WWE turns to the last quarter of the year, new stars are joining Monday Night RAW and SmackDown each month. On the latest episode of SmackDown, a brief vignette aired featuring a woman in high heels and a fur coat, with only her shoes and legs visible.

So the next natural thing to do is to ponder about the identity of this high-heeled performer. All we have to go on is a fur coat, high heels and legs from the calves down. While that could be almost any women in WWE or NXT, not every woman in WWE fits what was presented in the vignette.

The woman appears to be glamorous and flashy, as evidenced by the fur coat and high heels. That likely means that she likes the finer things in life and/or thinks she's superior to the rest of the women in WWE.

It could perhaps be a woman like Jinny switching from NXT UK to SmackDown. The video might have been for someone that bypasses a long stint in NXT like Jessi Kamea. It could even be a way to debut someone like Santana Garrett if she doesn't emerge as a member of RETRIBUTION.

It wouldn't make a lot of sense to me if it was a way to bring Charlotte Flair back or a different version of Lacey Evans because both women have well-defined characters. It's possible it could be another character shift for Mandy Rose since she has been off of WWE TV following SummerSlam, but I don't think it's her either.

But even though there are many possibilities, here are the five most educated guesses for the mystery woman that appeared in a brief vignette during this week's SmackDown.

#5 Billie Kay or Peyton Royce's new WWE persona

The IIconics are no more.

In addition to the dissolution of the friendship between Bayley and Sasha Banks, the IIconics were also broken up on the latest episode of RAW. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce lost a match to the Riott Squad that would determine the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

There was also the added stipulation that the losing team had to disband. Since Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott basically just reformed the Riott Squad, it seemed that it was time for Kay and Royce to go their separate ways in WWE.

Some rumours that came out following RAW mentioned that the break up was done to give Royce a singles push. If that's the case, then it would make sense to have one of the IIconics move to SmackDown. If Royce is getting the push, it would also make some sense for the vignettes to be for her. But if Kay is the one who is moving, then they could be WWE hyping her arrival to the blue brand.

Kay was knocked out on RAW Underground, so she might be off of TV for a while, or at least until the upcoming draft. Whatever the case may be, those legs and fur coat could belong to either Kay or Royce.