5 WWE Women who recently returned just months after giving birth 

The WWE women's locker room has often been struck with the news that female superstars have opted to take time away from the ring to welcome children in recent years.

In the past, women would opt to retire from the company before starting a family. However, this is no longer the case and instead, women are able to give birth and return in record time.

In recent years, the women of WWE have proven just how incredible they are by making their returns to both the company and the ring, merely months after welcoming a child into the world.

#5. Brie Bella returned to the ring at the 2018 Royal Rumble match eight months after giving birth

Brie Bella was the first female superstar to note that she was walking away from the company to give birth to her first child. Birdie Jo Danielson was born back in 2017 after Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan tried to have a baby for several years.

Despite retiring from the company to start a family, Brie made her return to the ring just eight months later as part of the first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match. The former Divas Champion noted that she was the only woman who was breastfeeding and entering the match, which shows just how soon it was for her to make her return.

Brie and her sister Nikki have since gone on to add more members to their families. They have also returned to the ring a number of times and were added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

#4. Becky Lynch returned to WWE just eight months after giving birth to her daughter Roux

Becky Lynch was at the top of her game back in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the time, Lynch was the RAW Women's Champion and had already made history several times.

The champion then announced on an episode of RAW that she was expecting her first child with fellow star Seth Rollins and was forced to relinquish the title.

Lynch then welcomed her daughter Roux in December 2020 before making her return to the ring just eight months later when she defeated Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in just 26 seconds. Lynch went on to hold the title for another eight months before losing to The EST of WWE at WrestleMania last weekend.

#3. Lacey Evans returned to WWE just six months after giving birth to her daughter Sunny

Lacey Evans announced that she was expecting her first child on an episode of RAW on February 2021. The Sassy Southern Belle then had her Elimination Chamber match against Asuka scrapped before leaving the company on Maternity leave for more than a year.

Evans welcomed her second daughter, Sunny in October 2021 before returning to the ring in order to plan for her return. Last night on SmackDown, Evans made her return to TV just six months after welcoming her second child, looking like she was in impeccable shape.

Evans already has a daughter called Summer who was used as part of WWE storylines several times in her earlier career.

#2. Ronda Rousey returned to WWE just four months after giving birth

Perhaps the most famous WWE return following birth is that of Ronda Rousey. She was able to return at The Royal Rumble back in January just over four months after welcoming her daughter whom she affectionately refers to as Po.

Rousey was straight back into the gym after welcoming her daughter and revealed that it was always her plan to return to the ring at The Royal Rumble, ever since she was given her due date.

Rousey returned in fantastic shape and was able to brush aside the competition to win the Rumble match and go on to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Rousey was unable to claim the Championship but appears to be pushing for a rematch.

#1. Maryse returned to WWE just four months after giving birth to Monroe Sky

Ronda Rousey isn't the only female superstar who was able to return to WWE in record time following the birth of their child. Maryse welcomed Monroe Sky on March 28th, 2018 before returning to the company as the manager of her husband The Miz in July.

Maryse was then pushed into a storyline with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. She competed in her first singles match in almost a decade on SmackDown around six weeks later when she took on Brie Bella. Just a week later, Maryse teamed with her husband in a mixed tag team match against the duo at Hell in a Cell, and Maryse and Miz picked up the win.

Maryse has since gone on to welcome the couple's second child, a daughter called Madison who was born in September 2019. Maryse was dragged into the storyline with Miz and Bray Wyatt in December that year but was only seen at her home with her children.

