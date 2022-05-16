5 possible WWE women who could form a tag team with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has done a lot in WWE career and is one of the longest-reigning modern Champions. She became one of the biggest stars in the industry and even won a Royal Rumble match (2019).

That Royal Rumble win afforded her the first women's WrestleMania main event in WWE history. Lynch is the company's biggest assets and is usually booked a-top the division.

Despite her recent successes, there are a few things that Big Time Becks hasn't done in WWE. One thing she hasn't done is win Money in the Bank. Since she was often a Champion during recent MITB matches, she did not compete for the briefcase. The former RAW Women's Champion however, participated in both 2017 and 2018.

WWE @WWE

@SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE The Women’s Tag Team Champions send a message to any tandems ready to challenge them for the titles. #SmackDown The Women’s Tag Team Champions send a message to any tandems ready to challenge them for the titles. #SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE https://t.co/rqDoBuTvB2

Another accolade missing from her resume is a run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Lynch lost the RAW Women's title to Bianca Belair at WM 38, putting her back on the drawing board. One thing she could do is go after the Women's Tag Team belts. Here are five WWE stars The Man could team up with to pursue those titles.

#5 Sonya Deville is back to being an in-ring performer for WWE

Last week, Deville was fired as a WWE official, making her a full-time competitor. She also teamed up with Rhea Ripley and Lynch in a recent six-woman tag team match. Unfortunately for the former official, she took the pin.

During last week's RAW, she faced a returning Alexa Bliss. Bliss won quickly, sending the former Tough Enough competitor into a tailspin of despair.

She's been with WWE for over four years, but Deville hasn't won a title. Her best chance could be in the tag team. When she teamed up with Mandy Rose, it seemed like they'd be a good choice as tag team Champs. Becky Lynch could be the partner to help get Deville that elusive first title.

#4 Lacey Evans is back in WWE after her pregnancy

Evans was portrayed as a face during the emotional retelling of her tough upbringing. Once she was introduced to the live fans, however, it seemed like a heel turn could be in the plans.

The ring announcer said that the former Marine wanted the fans to stand and show her the respect that she deserved. She came out with a smile on her face and celebrated with a few fans. After that strange moment, there were some rumors that a heel turn might be in the works.

Evans might have battled Lynch in the past, but they could both be heels. Neither has won the tag team title and they'll offer up a heel challenge for current Champs Sasha Banks and Naomi.

#3 Asuka and Lynch have battled each other for years

Could Asuka and Lynch form an unstoppable team?

Lynch and Asuka have a storied history in WWE. Asuka won the SmackDown Women's title from The Man at TLC three years ago. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the many obstacles for Lynch to overcome during her first reign as RAW Women's Champ.

They are currently at odds once again, and the two could form a formidable duo. They'd be heavy favorites to beat Naomi and Banks if they formed a team. Asuka won the tag team belts with two different partners (Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair).

If Lynch turns face soon, or if Asuka turns to the dark side, the two could go after Banks and Naomi. It would give other WWE women a turn in the RAW Women's Championship picture.

#2 Nikki A.S.H. is a multi-time tag team Champion

Nikki A.S.H.

While Nikki A.S.H. won the RAW Women's title last summer, it was primarily to set up a triple threat match for SummerSlam. She lost the title to Flair at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been put into the tag team in her career. She initially won the tag team title with Alexa Bliss. Her second reign came alongside Rhea Ripley, but A.S.H. turned on The Nightmare. After her heel turn, she worked alongside Doudrop.

Her time in the singles title picture seems to be over, especially with Bianca Belair joining the division. Lynch could team up with another former RAW Women's Champ to go after tag team Championship.

#1 Doudrop could be a perfect partner for Lynch

Could Doudrop team up with Big Time Becks to go after Bianca Belair?

If Lynch wants to form a physically imposing team who could be better to team up with than Doudrop. She's one of the biggest and strongest women across all of WWE.

Currently, Doudrop seems to be at a tag team angle with A.S.H. They recently lost to the Champions but the partnership didn't end. Instead, Doudrop said that A.S.H. needs to take things more seriously.

Big Time Becks has already faced Doudrop, but the Scottish woman has surely impressed her. If the partnership with A.S.H. doesn't last long, Lynch and Doudrop could join forces to challenge for the title at SummerSlam.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Becky Lynch go after the Women's Tag Team titles? Yes. No. 11 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali