5 WWE wrestlers who have held the Million Dollar Championship 

The Million Dollar Championship is one of WWE's most iconic titles after being introduced by The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase in 1989. Since then it has popped up in WWE programming a few times.

Most recently it was brought back as part of an ongoing storyline between two of WWE NXT's richest Superstars, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight, which also saw the return of Ted Dibiase Sr. to WWE programming.

It's been great to see the Million Dollar Championship back in WWE as it gives other wrestlers something to compete over, even if it was nothing more than a vanity title when it was introduced.

Until now, the instantly recognizable and iconic Million Dollar Championship hasn't been a big part of WWE television, only used sporadically since it was introduced. And perhaps more interestingly, only a handful of people have ever officially held it.

Here's a list of every Superstar that has held the WWE Million Dollar Championship.

#5. The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase Sr. introduces a new title to WWF/WWE

Obviously the first ever Million Dollar Title holder was the Million Dollar Man himself, especially as he was the one to, in storyline, spend his own money to get it made and introduce it.

Dibiase Sr. was frustrated that he couldn't win or purchase the WWF Championship after failing several attempts to do so. This led to him simply making his own belt and The Million Dollar Championship was born.

Dibiase Sr. didn't defend the belt all that often, but it was the focal point of a memorable feud with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts during which the latter stole the belt and Dibiase Sr attempted to get it back.

After losing the belt to the next wrestler on the list and eventually winning it back, Dibiase Sr. eventually retired the Million Dollar Championship when he became WWF Tag-Team Champion with Irwin R. Schyster.

