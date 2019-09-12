7 WWE wrestlers over 40 that are in peak shape

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 624 // 12 Sep 2019, 09:29 IST

Can you believe that some of these veterans are over 40?

Good health makes wealth is a widely accepted statement proven accurate by the countless individuals that have put it into practice. This motto is something that nearly every single athlete in the wrestling industry has adopted, as great physical condition is a guaranteed (almost) ticket to stardom.

We have seen wrestlers like Dean Ambrose and Jinder Mahal take the initiative in changing their physique. However, Ambrose and Mahal are young men compared to the wrestlers on this list. Even though these wrestlers are proven veterans for more than twenty years, many of them still look incredible after such a long tenure in the industry.

From former World Champions to proven midcarders, this list demonstrates no matter your status; you can make your health a priority. Therefore, let's look at five Superstars over the age of forty that are in the best shape of their lives.

#7 R-Truth

Who could have imagined that R-Truth would be the most entertaining man in the company at this stage in his career?

How is R-Truth over forty years old? It feels like Truth has been on our television screens for what feels like a relatively short time. However, it's quite unbelievable that R-Truth has been wrestling for more than twenty years.

From the indies to TNA, Truth has made strides everywhere he's been, but his current tenure in the WWE might be his most impactful. It's even more surprising to note that Truth and his 24/7 Title have been a saving grace for WWE TV over the past few months.

From defending the title forty-thousand feet in the air to winning it for the umpteenth time in Drake Maverick's honeymoon suite, Truth has proven himself as one of WWE's most influential and reliable stars.

While the focus might be on Truth's green and gold title, no one realizes that this is a 47-year-old man who could be mistaken for a 20-year-old. R-Truth might be in the best physical condition of his life, but career-wise he has finally found his form.

