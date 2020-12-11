5 WWE stars who seemingly never get injured

Being injured is something that is part and parcel in the world of WWE. Many wrestlers are often out of action for long periods to deal with injuries they suffer during their time in the ring. While live events are on hold since the pandemic struck, before it, WWE wrestlers had a grueling schedule. Firstly, they perform at the live weekly shows (Raw, Smackdown) and then perform house shows in multiple cities, virtually all week long.

It proves to be physically daunting and has resultingly taken a toll on countless wrestlers in the long history of WWE. Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and many more have found themselves on the injured list more often than once in their careers.

Having said that, there are a handful of performers who managed to get away unscarred from this schedule. Whether it was sheer luck or taking key measures in order to protect their bodies, they were able to increase the longevity of their careers.

So let's take a dive and see which WWE wrestlers have found themselves on the safer side of things. Mind you, this isn't a list about those who never got injured, but about those who managed to stay away from it for long parts of their WWE careers.

#5 Kofi Kingston (WWE Debut in 2008)

Kofi Kingston

Former WWE Champion and current one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston has been in WWE for over 12 years now. So, it comes as a surprise that he has never appeared to be injury prone and has never sat out on the shelf for a very long time. The only time he had opted to take a break was for an 8-week period in 2013 to recuperate from a minor elbow injury. Apart from that, he has been a constant on WWE Television without taking any major sabbaticals.

Considering he has an athletic style with some aerial offense, the fact that Kofi has stayed free of injuries so long is highly appreciable. Even at the height of his popularity in 2019, when KofiMania had swept the WWE universe, he managed to keep himself injury-free. His six month run with the WWE Championship was also clean as he defended the title on almost every PPV without being injured.

Since dropping the title to Brock Lesnar, Kofi has returned to the tag division. Alongside his stablemate Xavier Woods, he captured the Raw Tag Team titles and is still going strong in the ring.