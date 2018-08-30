5 WWE Wrestlers That Are Having A Great 2018

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.91K // 30 Aug 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In 2018, we have seen wrestlers that are giving us the best fights of the career and wrestlers that are on the verge of ending their wrestling career. While some of the wrestlers are just buried by its employers due to their focus being on other talents [ Read this article for a detailed idea: 5 Wrestlers buried in 2018 so far ], some are having the time of their life by being at the top of the ladder. They have got great storylines and opponents throughout the year to build their characters around.

So, let's look at 5 wrestlers who are having a great year. But keep in mind that I have not picked wrestlers that were not there on the show for a significant part of the year due to any reason like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, or Samoa Joe.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Little Miss Bliss

Alexa is regarded the next Trish Stratus. Her heel work throughout the year has been incredible and fans genuinely hate her, which is the whole job of playing a heel character. She may still need some improvement in her in-ring ability but she more than makes up for it in her promos and the way she sells her matches.

Even WWE thinks in the same way, that is why in her career in the main roster that spans just over 3 years, she has been able to hold the Raw women's champion 3 times and Smackdown women's champion 2 times.

In 2018, she managed to win the first women's Elimination Chambers match and Money in the Bank Ladder match. She became the first woman to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. She has been in the title picture of the Raw Women's Championship throughout the year. She will now face Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell and Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution.

1 / 5 NEXT