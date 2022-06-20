6 Wrestlers you did not know are close to Brock Lesnar in real life

Brock Lesnar is not one of those superstars with whom one would want to be friends. The way he carries himself around, both inside and outside the squared circle, is intimidating. It is easy to conclude that he is a hard nut to crack. To an extent, this conclusion is true as well. While Lesnar is known to be a family guy who loves his wife and children, the social life of Lesnar outside his family is often a big mystery to many wrestling fans.

For someone who simply clocks in and clocks out, he is not known to have many friends. However, recent years have seen WWE show a more friendly, human side to Brock Lesnar, exploring his relationships with fellow superstars. Certain star from the wrestling business are close to The Beast and in this list, we will take a look at them.

#1 The Undertaker

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar & The Undertaker sharing a meal in Saudi Arabia prior to tomorrow’s Greatest Royal Rumble.



While the two have fought during the 2000s, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar had a legendary rivalry only during The Beast Incarnate's second run with WWE. The first match of the trilogy saw The Beast conquer 'The Streak' at WrestleMania 30. This was followed by The Phenom gaining a rare submission victory over the former UFC Champion, with some shenanigans involved at SummerSlam 2015. The trilogy concluded with Lesnar overcoming The Prince of Darkness inside Hell in a Cell later that year.

While the fact that The Undertaker was concussed during his WrestleMania match with Lesnar makes one think that the two men have a bitter relationship, that isn't the case. If rumors are to be believed, Brock Lesnar was against breaking the streak and even accompanied Taker to the hospital post their WrestleMania bout. The two men are good friends, and it was the amazing chemistry these two have in real life that translated into a legendary rivalry.

#2 Goldberg

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have been fierce rivals in the ring, but not many know that these two are great friends in real life. Goldberg and Lesnar worked together back in WrestleMania 20 and it was a forgettable outing. However, their personal relationship was a strong one and Goldberg even said that he would be in Lesnar’s corner no matter what Lesnar decides to do:

“Whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do, I’m in his corner. He’s a good buddy of mine and we talk frequently. I just hope at the end of the day whatever he chooses his health is on a positive note. We all know he’s had some issues over the past number of years,” Goldberg said during an interview.

The relationship between the two is evident from this and Lesnar has also admitted the same. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are pretty close in real life, so much so that when Lesnar faced Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016, The Beast Incarnate was happy to be squashed so that it became a major payday for WWE.

#3 Paul Heyman

UPROXX Sports @UPROXXSports Here's Paul Heyman on the secret to being best friends with Brock Lesnar uproxx.it/1E7kCgN http://t.co/ouqUpTLPGe Here's Paul Heyman on the secret to being best friends with Brock Lesnar uproxx.it/1E7kCgN http://t.co/ouqUpTLPGe

Now to the most obvious wrestling personality present on this list: Paul Heyman. Heyman was the on-screen Advocate for Brock Lesnar and a major portion of Lesnar’s success is due to Heyman. The relationship between Heyman and Lesnar dates back to the OVW days of The Beast.

Heyman was the one who recommended Brock Lesnar to Vince McMahon. When Mr. McMahon decided on moving Lesnar up to the main roster, the former ECW Booker took up the on-screen manager role for The Beast Incarnate. According to rumors, bringing in Paul Heyman was one of the conditions that Lesnar kept before returning to WWE in 2012 and this shows how deep their relationship is. If this is still not enough, Heyman is also the Godfather of Lesnar’s two kids.

#4 Steve Austin

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SteveAustin #BrockLesnar Stone Cold was scheduled to face young Brock Lesnar but he felt the match was too big for a normal episode of #RAW , leading to this significant moment. Stone Cold was scheduled to face young Brock Lesnar but he felt the match was too big for a normal episode of #RAW, leading to this significant moment.#WWE #SteveAustin #BrockLesnar https://t.co/kixmuFJXLp

With all the controversy surrounding Stone Cold Steve Austin’s refusal to do the job for Brock Lesnar, one would assume that the two legends have a hard time getting together. However, that is not the case. Austin and Lesnar have always been friends and Austin even went on to say that he regretted not losing to Lesnar when he was offered the shot:

“Me and the guy [Brock Lesnar] are friends! We’ve always been friends!,” Austin said during an interview.

Austin is also vocal about the respect that he projects for The Beast as he loves the way Lesnar does his job by clocking in and clocking out.

#5 Kurt Angle

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were the perfect comedy duo Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were the perfect comedy duo https://t.co/8r63ljSnuc

Kurt Angle is not a name that many would expect on this list. But the truth is, Angle and Lesnar bonded during their program ahead of WrestleMania 19. There was some friction between the two but apparently it was short-lived.

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle became close friends afterward, and during an interview, the Olympic Gold Medalist went on to say that Lesnar is one of his best friends in the wrestling business with the other being Big Show.

As they say, if you have an epic encounter with an opponent between the ropes, you are bound to develop a bond for a lifetime, and the Angle – Lesnar relationship proves for this.

#6 Shelton Benjamin - Brock Lesnar's college friend

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x The reunion between Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin at Royal Rumble 2020 was brilliant The reunion between Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin at Royal Rumble 2020 was brilliant https://t.co/zmQQgYubOH

The relationship between Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar dates back to their college days. In fact, for a short period of time, Benjamin even coached Lesnar in amateur wrestling. The former Golden Gophers were roommates and started off their professional wrestling careers as tag team partners.

They went on to excel in the OVW class, which also had Randy Orton and John Cena, until Paul Heyman decided to help Lesnar get on the main roster. Like Heyman, Shelton Benjamin was also handpicked by Lesnar to be the godfather of his children. Benjamin is the Godfather of Lesnar’s two oldest kids, while Heyman is the godfather of his two younger ones.

